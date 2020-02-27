Kathleen Barber on Simon & Schuster Book "Follow Me,quot; and Social Networks – Up News Info Tampa

A lot has changed in the life of Kathleen Barber since she quit her job as a lawyer.

The author left the world of bankruptcy law behind to pursue a career as a writer and has just published her second novel called "Follow Me." The book tells the story of a woman named Audrey Miller who learns about the positive and negative aspects of publishing too much on social media.

Barber said his second novel was much harder to write than the first.

"The biggest challenge in putting it together was to make it as authentic as possible," Barber said in an interview with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local. “Audrey, who is the main character, is a kind of influencer in social networks. She loves to go out there. He has been doing it for so long that he does not stop to think about how other people could be consuming the information he has presented. When someone starts following her too closely and wants to follow her offline, she doesn't even realize it at first. She is very entrenched doing this and you will have to read the book to see if she learns something or not. Social networks are far from when Facebook and MySpace started. We are not all friends online. "

"Follow Me,quot; appeared after Barber's first book became the Apple TV + series "Truth Be Told," starring Octavia Spencer, Lizzy Caplan and Aaron Paul. Barber still cannot believe that his debut novel has reached Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, and became a television show.

"I had been writing the characters of Are You Sleeping, which is now Truth Be Told since I was in high school," Barber said. “I had been working on these characters for a long time. He was in law school and then worked as a lawyer. I really didn't have time to sit down and spend time in history. I was writing these little fragments here and there. It wasn't until I quit my job as a lawyer that I could write the book. It was wild that people were interested and Reese Witherspoon was interested. It is wild that Octavia Spencer is attached to him. Seeing a finished product was amazing. "