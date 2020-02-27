Justin Bieber applauded by Elvis Presley's team for breaking King & # 39; s Chart

Wenn

Making pop story when his new album & # 39; Changes & # 39; He reached the top of the Billboard 200 countdown, the singer & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He becomes the youngest solo artist to achieve seven numbers one.

Up News Info –

Representatives for Elvis presley I have congratulated Justin Bieber for breaking a record in the lists of the United States that previously had the legend of late rock.

Bieber made pop history on Sunday, February 23, when his new album, "Changes," reached the top of the Billboard 200 countdown, which earned the singer a 26-year-old birthday gift when he claimed his seventh top- chart

%MINIFYHTML5cc7da6915e9954f49babe3f4293a33311% %MINIFYHTML5cc7da6915e9954f49babe3f4293a33312%

The news made the "Baby" hitmaker the youngest solo artist to achieve seven numbers one, beating Elvis's previous record in almost a year.

On Monday, officials behind Elvis's verified Twitter account applauded Bieber for the achievement, writing: "Yesterday, music history was made. What does the King of Rock n Roll have in common with the King of Pop 21st century? Congratulations on establishing a new record @justinbieber ".

Flattered by the recognition, Bieber replied: "Thank you King and the entire Presley family."

<br />

The singer's manager, Scooter Braun, also praised Bieber for the feat, tweeting: "Proud of who you are. Happy for what you have accomplished."

"Changes" is Bieber's first album in more than four years, following "Purpose" 2015.