Judge Rules R. Kelly failed to comply with a lawsuit for sexual abuse in Chicago after not showing up

Bradley Lamb
Things have gone from bad to worse for the dishonored R,amp;B singer R. Kelly after a judge ruled that he had breached a civil lawsuit filed by a woman named Heather Williams, who claims she attracted her to sex in 1998 when she had only 16 years old

According to Courthouse News, Kelly's lawyers asked to withdraw from representing him last month: "The lawyers believe that the circumstances that prevent lawyers from jealously advocating on behalf of the defendant have evolved," the motion said. The judge agreed to his request, giving Kelly 21 days to find a new lawyer, but no one appeared in court on Tuesday.

