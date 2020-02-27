Judge Rules R. Kelly failed to comply with a lawsuit for sexual abuse in Chicago after not showing up

Things have gone from bad to worse for the dishonored R,amp;B singer R. Kelly after a judge ruled that he had breached a civil lawsuit filed by a woman named Heather Williams, who claims she attracted her to sex in 1998 when she had only 16 years old

According to Courthouse News, Kelly's lawyers asked to withdraw from representing him last month: "The lawyers believe that the circumstances that prevent lawyers from jealously advocating on behalf of the defendant have evolved," the motion said. The judge agreed to his request, giving Kelly 21 days to find a new lawyer, but no one appeared in court on Tuesday.

Kelly's three lawyers, Zaid Abdallah, Shady Yassin and Raed Shalabi, filed their motion to withdraw from the case in the Circuit Court of Cook County.

A default ruling was issued in favor of the alleged victim.

Kelly is currently in prison, waiting to be tried on criminal charges ranging from sexual assault to child pornography and organized crime in a total of four federal and state courts.