Joseph Parker & # 39; would love & # 39; to a potential WBO eliminator against Daniel Dubois | Boxing News

By Richard Damerell
Last update: 02/27/20 11:44 am
Joseph Parker "would love,quot; a potential WBO eliminator against Daniel Dubois, but first he wants a ruthless victory over Shawndell Winters to prove that he remains a "force,quot; in the heavyweight.
The New Zealander returns against the American winters on the bill Mikey García-Jessie Vargas in Texas in the early hours of Sunday, live in Sky Sports, since Parker ends an absence of eight months.
An illness due to a suspected spider bite ruined Parker's plans for a confrontation with Derek Chisora in October, but the WBO No. 2 ranked challenger could be in the process of collision with Dubois, who sits just behind he in No. 3.
"Listen, Dubois is doing incredible in his career so far," Parker said. Sky sports. "It is up and coming and there is no doubt that it has a lot of power."
"I guess if we are in a situation where we have to fight him for a mandatory, I would love to fight him."
"I would love to fight anyone. Any challenge is a good challenge and I would gladly accept it. While I dedicate myself to work, I would fight anyone."
Parker's immediate priority is a destructive victory over Winters, with the 28-year-old struggling to win another renowned fight in a division that is dominated by Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, who own all the world titles.
A former WBO champion, Parker's reign ended with a loss of points against Joshua 2018, while he trained alongside Fury in the past, and the Kiwi wants to be mentioned again as a true rival for the British duo.
"It's an important fight for me," Parker said. "I haven't been in the ring for a long time, so it's important for me to show what I am capable of doing."
"I know what I can do and I've seen it in the gym and I see it in combat. It's time for me to put up a screen, so everyone else can see it."
"It must be a fight where I have to show enthusiasm, I have to show combinations, I have to show power. I have to show cruelty."
"I am excited to go out and do my thing and I hope to remind everyone that I am still a force in the heavyweight division."
