Jordan Peele's first Candyman trailer is far from sweet

This trailer will make you avoid mirrors.

After Salt Y U.S, Jordan Peele He faces Candyman. The Oscar-winning screenwriter has spent the past few years expertly scaring fans with their unique and scary original creations. Now, he is revisiting an iconic horror figure for the new decade.

In a recently presented trailer for The candy man, co-produced and co-written by Peele, directed by a fellow co-writer Nia DaCosta and protagonist Tony Todd, who originally played the title character, the urban legend of the mortal mirror man returns to the silver screen as a sequel.

In the trailer that induces goosebumps, artist Anthony McCoy, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, he moves near the old housing projects Cabrini – Green, Candyman's original site, and is interested in urban legend, eventually painting it as part of his work and showing his portrait in a gallery exhibit.