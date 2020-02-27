Jon Bon Jovi reveals his new nickname for Prince Harry

Jon Bon Jovi is giving Prince Harry A new name

The 57-year-old lead singer of Bon Jovi talked about his next collaboration with the Duke of Sussex in Chris Evans's breakfast show on Wednesday. The rock icon couldn't help but inject some cheesy 80s humor while talking about Harry and his wife Meghan markleThe plan to step back as "older,quot; members of the royal family, which will come into force this spring. On Wednesday, the Duke made a solo appearance at a tourism conference in Scotland and asked to be approached only as "Harry."

"I've been asking, what do I do, how do I address him, and then I realize that I will call him the artist formerly known as The prince"Bon Jovi joked, referring to the famous nickname that the deceased music star adopted in the 90s in the middle of a dispute with his record company about the property rights of his music.

On Friday, Bon Jovi and Harry, 35, will meet at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London, where the rocker will re-record his band's single "Unbroken,quot; at the end of 2019, originally about American veterans suffering from PTSD, for this year's Invictus Games. Harry, who served in the British army for 10 years, founded the international Paralympic-style sports competition for military personnel and injured and sick veterinarians in 2014. The Invictus Games Choir will also join the recording session.

The gathering of men will mark one of Harry's last commitments as "senior,quot; of the royal family.