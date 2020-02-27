Home Entertainment Johnny Depp allegedly sent him a text message saying that he would...

Johnny Depp allegedly sent him a text message saying that he would fuck and # 39; to ex-wife Amber Heard with the & # 39; Burned corpse !! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
The legal problems of Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard become increasingly obscure, and according to new reports, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean sent a text message to a friend threatening to "fuck her burned corpse,quot; after a explosion.

The star reportedly sent the texts to actor actor Paul Bettany, and the messages were read in the High Court in London on Wednesday.

"Burn Amber!" And "Let's drown it before burning it!" Afterwards, I will fuck his burned corpse to make sure he is dead, "he supposedly wrote.

