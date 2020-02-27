Johnny Depp allegedly sent him a text message saying that he would fuck and # 39; to ex-wife Amber Heard with the & # 39; Burned corpse !! & # 39;

The legal problems of Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard become increasingly obscure, and according to new reports, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean sent a text message to a friend threatening to "fuck her burned corpse,quot; after a explosion.

The star reportedly sent the texts to actor actor Paul Bettany, and the messages were read in the High Court in London on Wednesday.

"Burn Amber!" And "Let's drown it before burning it!" Afterwards, I will fuck his burned corpse to make sure he is dead, "he supposedly wrote.

The messages, which were sent in 2013-2014, were read aloud in court as part of the pre-trial review for the defamation case of The Sun.

In May 2014, he allegedly sent the following text:

"I'm going to stop drinking alcohol, honey … I drank all night before picking up Amber to fly to Los Angeles, last Sunday … Ugly, friend. No food for days … powders … half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand red bulls and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of Champers by plane and what do you get … An angry, I aggregate Injun in a faint, screaming obscenities and insulting any fk that comes … I am done It is true that I'm too screwed in the head to spray my anger on the person I love … For a small reason, I'm also too old to be that guy. But the pills are fine! "

Both Depp and Heard claim that the other has been abusive both physically and verbally.