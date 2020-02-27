Jim Jones debates with a veteran after Jim claimed that being a rapper is "harder than waging a war in Iraq,quot;

Since the premature death of the pop star Pop Smoke, it seems that there has been a speech on social networks about the dangers of being a rapper and his lifestyle.

Several artists, including Blueface, 2 Chains and Waka Flocka, have contributed to that conversation, but it was comments by veteran rapper Jim Jones that made people talk.

Jim Jones recently said that being a rapper is "harder than waging a war in Iraq," and several people were offended by the statement. A veteran responded to Jim Jones and decided to share his exchange, doubling his original feelings.

The veteran declared: "You allowed your opinion without any fact or truth, but as a veterinarian and hip hop fan, I found it extremely disrespectful and ignorant."

The veterinarian then described his experience fighting in the Iraq war.

"Here are some facts, my unit that fought in Iraq 2004 lost more Marines in two months than,quot; rappers "in the last 3 years. Keep drinking but there is no comparison!

Jim Jones gave a long response to the veterinarian:

"Here there are data every n *** a I grew up wit or is dead or in jail, so you want to compare the death tolls that will not add you went to the army n met n **** s U never knew or grew up wit I grew up with all these nergas all my life, so it was different. Do you want to continue this debate? Yal was shooting innocent children by fighters in the middle of the shooting at the enemy we were shooting children. Children and mentality extended to success. Remember that you knew who your enemies were, and we all know who we are because of our notoriety, so how do you protect yourself from enemies you can't see. We were all (the) uniform, they are all dripping. But everyone wore American uniforms and the enemy had put on (his) uniform. You had (the) option to go to war, we weren't at war when we were born. Let (the) church say. "

Roommates, what do you think about this debate about rappers? Let us know.