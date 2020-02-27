Jessie Vargas feels that Mikey Garcia's fight is a & # 39; life or death situation & # 39; for him

Every boxer wants an important world title. Winning one is a lifetime achievement. That is one of the reasons why fighters put blood, sweat and tears for countless hours inside the gym.

%MINIFYHTMLe372aded7c89ce5f4c06763c62b3418811% %MINIFYHTMLe372aded7c89ce5f4c06763c62b3418812%

Another thing that boxers want: fight against the prominent names in the sport and raise their hands in victory.

Jessie Vargas has achieved the first. The 30-year-old is a former two-division world champion, beating Khabib Allakhverdiev to win the WBA junior welterweight title (regular) in April 2014 and finishing with Saddam Ali in March 2016 for the vacant welterweight title of the WBO.

Join DAZN to see Mikey Garcia against Jessie Vargas and more than 100 fight nights a year

But when Vargas has been fighting against high profile opponents and the lights are shining brighter, he has fallen short. He lost to Manny Pacquiao and Tim Bradley by a wide margin and went to a draw with Adrien Broner.

Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KOs) has one more chance to prove that he can beat all the chips this Saturday, when Las Vegas native faces former four-division world champion Mikey Garcia at The Star in Frisco, Texas , lives in DAZN. Vargas understands that he has to live up to the circumstances, and that a loss means that he is unlikely to get these opportunities for the rest of his career.

"One hundred percent is a life or death situation," Vargas told Sporting News. "There is a lot at stake here, a lot of risk. I have to make sure I act under the lights."

Including Saturday's fight, seven of Vargas' last eight fights have reached welterweight. Garcia only enters the ring with 147 pounds for the second time. The first time was not his way, since he received the first defeat of his career, a disproportionate decision to IBF head Errol Spence Jr. last March. Although many speculated that Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs) would go back down to 140 pounds, he decided to remain in one of the glamor divisions of boxing to face Vargas. A person not shocked? Vargas

"No, because as a fighter, we are not really so intimidated by other opponents," Vargas said. "I felt that he felt good about his abilities. I think he could make a shot and that he can also get one. He just wasn't on the scorecards when it came to him and Errol. Sometimes a fighter in that position is really dangerous for what he wants to prove. I have to make sure I don't let him try a point, and I come out with the victory and use all the advantages I have for Saturday. I have to make sure you keep it under control. "

Looking ahead to Saturday night's fight, Vargas is a considerable loser against one of boxing's best. A victory means that Vargas could be online to win a world title once again. A loss, and any possibility of significant fights remains in the way.

"It means everything," Vargas said. "This means the future of my career. This means possibly becoming a world champion again. Mikey is in my way of trying to earn the respect and admiration of my fans and boxing fans in general. I have to make sure I have a good performance. Everything is at stake. "