Jermaine Dupri denies that & # 39; Confessions Part III & # 39; of Usher be about herpes!

R,amp;B star Usher recently debuted "Confessions Part III,quot; during a recent live performance at The Cricket Lounge, and generated some fan speculation that the offer is really a confession about herpes, something Jermaine Dupri denies.

Fan imagination went wild when Usher said on the track:

"Do you remember that time I was sitting sick, I couldn't sleep in the middle of the night? You said, & # 39; Bae, let me take you to the emergency room & # 39;. I said: & # 39; No, I'll be fine & # 39; Well, the next day I learned to fuck that the disease I had was life, "Usher sang.

Dupri jumped on social media to close the rumors "Confessions Part III,quot; is about Usher's recent herpes drama.

"I see them stumble … CONFESSIONS PART 3 is from a woman's perspective," Dupri said of Usher's new single. "The song is about a girl who cheats on you and becomes pregnant with another man."

"Then it is getting stuck with the decision to keep it or abort it," Dupri continued. "Now that you know, should you stay or leave?"