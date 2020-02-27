Home Entertainment Jermaine Dupri denies that & # 39; Confessions Part III & #...

Jermaine Dupri denies that & # 39; Confessions Part III & # 39; of Usher be about herpes!

R,amp;B star Usher recently debuted "Confessions Part III,quot; during a recent live performance at The Cricket Lounge, and generated some fan speculation that the offer is really a confession about herpes, something Jermaine Dupri denies.

Fan imagination went wild when Usher said on the track:

"Do you remember that time I was sitting sick, I couldn't sleep in the middle of the night? You said, & # 39; Bae, let me take you to the emergency room & # 39;. I said: & # 39; No, I'll be fine & # 39; Well, the next day I learned to fuck that the disease I had was life, "Usher sang.

