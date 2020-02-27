Jennifer Garner's boyfriend cares about her after Ben Affleck interviews about divorce

%MINIFYHTMLe150de97d22df5a1a1b181a2fe55140011% %MINIFYHTMLe150de97d22df5a1a1b181a2fe55140012%

According to reports, John Miller, who has been dating the mother of three children for almost two years, feels "uncomfortable" with Ben's sincere interviews in which he talks about his relationship with his ex-wife.

Jennifer GarnerAccording to reports, John Miller's boyfriend has had some problems with Ben AffleckRecent interviews It is said that the businessman, who has been dating the actress since spring 2018, feels uncomfortable with the "Triple border"Sincere confessions of the star about his relationship with his ex-wife after their divorce.

According to the Us Weekly source, John is "bothering with Ben's interviews," simply because he is worried about his girlfriend. While he is "empathetic about Ben's struggles with sobriety," the 41-year-old man allegedly "worries about how Jennifer has once again become the center of attention … The attention on Jennifer is intense and Ben needs consider your feelings before speaking in public. "

During an interview with The New York Times, Ben said his divorce in 2018 from Jennifer was his biggest regret in life. The "League of Justice"The actor also shared a note he wrote to his ex after his relapse in alcohol in 2019." What I want to say publicly and privately is: & # 39; Thank you. Thank you for being considerate, considerate, responsible and a great mother and person & # 39; "he wrote in the letter.

This, apparently, is one of the reasons why John is "a little worried" about his relationship with Jennifer. "John thinks Ben would marry Jennifer again if she wanted to be together again," says the so-called insider. "John wants to marry Jennifer but he knows she's not ready yet."

Ben and Jennifer announced their separation in June 2015, but only filed for divorce in April 2017 and it was finalized in October 2018. They have three children together, Violent, 14, Seraphina, 11, and 8. -The old Samuel.

Ben recently said he is forever connected to Jennifer, the mother of his children. "When you have children with someone, you are connected with them forever," he said … "And I am very lucky that she is the mother of my children."