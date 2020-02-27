Jayson Tatum scores 33, the Celtics beat Jazz 114-103

%MINIFYHTMLe8c97bbd9a72f4ab8ae9a44cae6193c711% %MINIFYHTMLe8c97bbd9a72f4ab8ae9a44cae6193c712%

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Jayson Tatum took over the game when Boston needed his offense. Then, his teammates finished work in the fourth quarter.

Tatum had 33 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Celtics over the skidding Utah Jazz 114-103 on Wednesday night.

He matched Donovan Mitchell shot by shot during the second quarter after Mitchell provoked the Jazz offense. The two third-year players combined for 16 baskets and 38 points in that 12-minute stretch.

"It was fun to watch," said Boston guard Marcus Smart. “It was fun to be part of it. It's always good when you have boys going as hard as those boys were going tonight. "

For Tatum, he scored his third consecutive game with at least 30 points while shooting 60% or better from the field. Kevin McHale was the last player to accomplish that feat, in March 1987. Tatum was 13 of 20 from the floor in general and made three triples.

His efforts helped the Celtics finish 3-1 on a road trip west.

"This was great for our team," Tatum said. “This is a difficult place to play. It is a great way to end a road trip. We could have invented excuses in a row, but we didn't. "

Tatum's efficiency and explosiveness in the offense were spread to his teammates. Jaylen Brown added 20 points and Smart had 17 for Boston. The five headlines scored in double figures.

Mitchell scored 37 points to lead Utah. Mike Conley contributed 15 and Royce O & # 39; Neale added 14 for the Jazz, who lost their fourth consecutive game, all at home.

After a third round trip, Boston created some separation at the beginning of the fourth. The Celtics broke a tie of 82 in a triple by Gordon Hayward in the last minute of the third. Smart then made three outside shots and Enes Kanter had three baskets in the paint to help Boston extend his lead to 100-87 with 7:22 left.

"We compete defensively," Mitchell said. “I think we can hang our hats on that. But now it's about keeping that for 48 minutes. I don't think we should be upset about our effort, only small mistakes that we can solve. They are a good team. They will be capitalized if you make mistakes. "

Utah missed 14 of its first 17 shots and scored only eight points in the first 10 minutes of the game. Jazz shot only 27% from the floor in the period.

Boston was not much better with 36% from the field in the first 12 minutes, but the Celtics did enough to take a 19-8 lead after Smart tipped their own wrong shot.

“I thought we made a really pure and good effort. I think you can feel it watching the game. We have to do some more blows, "said Jazz coach Quin Snyder." I saw a team that was committed to defending and playing together. "

The Jazz offensive began to roll when Mitchell took over in the second quarter. He hit the first quarter bell for his first basket and then started 20 points in nine cubes in the last 12 minutes before halftime.

With Mitchell in the lead, Utah made 10 of its first 12 shots in the period and erased a 10-point deficit. The Jazz achieved a 17-3 run to take a 43-39 lead. Mitchell lit the jet with consecutive baskets, hit the forward bridge and finished with a fast-breaking float.

Tatum compared Mitchell's second-quarter outbreak with his own. He scored 18 points in seven baskets to help Boston keep up. His last bucket in the room, a driving tray, gave the Celtics a 53-51 part-time advantage.

"Those two guys are really good, right?" Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “Sometimes, I think we overwrite the best players in this league. When you see them do what those two were doing, not many people can do that. ”

LINE REPAIR

Utah changed its initial lineup, inserting O'Neale instead of Joe Ingles. O'Neale matched its highest season in points, scoring in double figures for the first time in a month. Snyder made the move with the goal of improving defense by starting O'Neale, one of the best defenders of the team's perimeter.

The coach also made it clear that he has not finished playing with his rotations.

“Joe has not started. Royce has not started. Mike hasn't started, ”said Snyder. "Those alignments and those decisions are always fluid."

PERFECT TO THE FIFTY

The Celtics improved to 16-0 when they shot 50% or better from the field. Boston finished with 54% against the Jazz, including 11 of 26 from a 3-point range.

TIP-INS

Celts: Kemba Walker (pain in the left knee) did not play. … Smart had a total of nine assists and three steals. … Boston beat Utah 56-46 in the paint.

Jazz: Rudy Gobert was hit with a technical foul with 6:13 remaining in the third quarter after discussing a call that led to his personal room. The coach denied the challenge of a Snyder coach in the foul. … Utah scored 15 points in the offseason in the first quarter.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

The Celtics host the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Jazz hosts the Washington Wizards on Friday.