Japan has just closed all its schools to contain the coronavirus outbreak – BGR

The new coronavirus, also called COVID-19, already has the world to the limit. Although health officials around the world struggle to contain the spread, no one is sure exactly how long this scare will last, or how much damage it will cause before it finally disappears.

Now, in a major movement in one of the most affected countries, Japan has made the difficult decision to close all schools for a full month in the hope that it can stop the spread of the virus. This makes Japan the second country to take the drastic step of stopping schools, and China is the first to issue an emergency shutdown as the virus devastated the country in the last two months.

As the New York Times According to reports, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the closure of schools at a meeting of a working group meeting to manage the coronavirus crisis. So far, about 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been discovered in Japan, and it is said that four people died as a result of their infections.

Japan became the center of attention for the fight against the coronavirus after a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, became a nightmare scenario, with hundreds of tourists who contracted the infection in just a few days. Controlling the spread of the disease and ensuring that the cruise remains blocked while health officials deal with the strange scenario put Japan to the limit, and it is clear from the closure of the school that the country wants to end the outbreak before it can cause serious damage.

The announcement reportedly included elementary schools, middle schools and high schools. However, the mandate did not seem to include universities, so it will be interesting to see how they are managed. The most likely scenario is that individual schools will issue their own blockages or manage infection reports among their student base on a case-by-case basis.

This outbreak makes the world quite nervous, and seeing how things develop in Japan could show us a preview of how other countries will handle the spread of the virus. The United States has no current plans for a general closure or closure of schools or other public institutions, but as we have seen in other areas, that could change rapidly.

The CDC has warned American citizens to expect significant disruptions in their daily lives. It is always a good idea to prepare for the worst, but we will all cross our fingers so that things do not get so bad.

Image source: Kin Cheung / AP / Shutterstock