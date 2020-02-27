James Keatings: Inverness striker Caledonian Thistle wins second appeal against diving ban | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML9039057f12cf535167e6844aa4c18ec011% %MINIFYHTML9039057f12cf535167e6844aa4c18ec012%

Forward can line up for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the cup final against Raith Rovers on March 28





%MINIFYHTML9039057f12cf535167e6844aa4c18ec013% %MINIFYHTML9039057f12cf535167e6844aa4c18ec014% James Keatings received a second yellow card for simulation

%MINIFYHTML9039057f12cf535167e6844aa4c18ec015% %MINIFYHTML9039057f12cf535167e6844aa4c18ec016%

James Keatings, striker of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, is free to play in the final of the Caramel Wafer Cup in Tunnock after his second appeal against his suspension was confirmed.

The 28-year-old will miss the game next month after being kicked out for two yellow card offenses in the semifinal victory over the Rangers Colts.

Keatings appealed the second of the yellow cards, which was given for simulation, arguing that he had received a foul.

The images clearly supported the player's argument, but a panel of three people confirmed the referee's decision.

However, one of the panel members subsequently admitted not having considered all the available evidence, which led the Scottish Football Association to declare the appeal decision invalid.

Keatings' second appeal has proved more successful, and he can now line up for Inverness against Raith Rovers in the final, which will take place on March 28 at McDiarmid Park.