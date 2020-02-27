James Harden praises the team's defense after the Houston Rockets achieve the fifth straight victory | NBA News

James Harden praised his team's defensive effort after the Houston Rockets of the & # 39; micro-ball & # 39; they flew to the Memphis Grizzlies to achieve their fifth consecutive victory.

On a night when the Rockets scored 140 points, all he wanted to talk about was his defense.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for 63 points when the Rockets achieved their fifth straight victory, 140-112 over the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.















1:07



Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies trip to the Houston Rockets in NBA Week 19



Harden accumulated 30 points without playing in the last quarter and Westbrook, who was 33, sat down for six minutes. The duo had 46 points at halftime when Houston built a 73-47 lead.

Although the Rockets relaxed a bit in defense with a great advantage after the break, coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni got excited about his team's effort before the break.

"It was very good activity to enter the lanes," said D & # 39; Antoni. "Our defense, rebounds, boxing, everything in that first half was really good."

Harden echoed the praise of his team defense coach.

"We have a special group," he said on the court after the game. "After the exchange, we got Robert (Covington). Then we got Jeff (Green) and DeMarre (Carroll). Now we're all on a rope. Defensively we are active. We use our speed to our advantage. Offensively, we shoot the ball very well. and we attack. Good weapons on both sides of the ball.

"We finally got on the defensive and that is what it will take to win the games," Harden told reporters after the game. "If we want to get where we want to go, we have to compromise and make sure on the defensive side, and we did it."

















2:02



Russell Westbrook erupted scoring 33 points in 34 minutes on 15 of 24 shots with nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals against Memphis



The Rockets exchanged to the incumbent center Clint Capela on February 4 to begin their era of & # 39; micro-balls & # 39 ;. Giving up each opponent they have faced since then, Houston has won seven of nine games. Westbrook has thrived in those games, scoring 34.0 points per game in 56.9 percent of shots.

"It's comfortable," Harden said of Westbrook. "Once a superstar like that feels comfortable, he can do things that many players in the league can't do. He has more space, he has shooters around him, all he has to do is go out and be Russell Westbrook and he's doing that ".

Against Memphis, Westbrook also had nine rebounds and eight assists after missing Monday's game against the New York Knicks with thumb pain. It was his second consecutive game of 30 and a quarter points in his last five.

When asked if the Rockets can keep their rich streak in shape with their renewed playing style, Gametime analyst Dennis Scott said that, though & # 39; micro-ball & # 39; He has made the best of Westbrook, there are aspects of the Houston game that concern him.

















3:07



Gametime analyst Dennis Scott considers the pros and cons of the & # 39; micro-ball & # 39; of the Houston Rockets



"What worries me is that, if you look at the statistics sheet, (Westbrook) and James Harden took 24 and 16 shots, respectively. Then you go to Austin Rivers, who fired 9 of 12. There is no Eric Gordon, he is still suffering his Hematoma on the right knee It may take a while before he returns to the floor.

"(Tonight) they beat a Grizzlies team, but they still gave 22 offensive rebounds. Against better teams, that will be a concern because if Russ and James don't shoot the ball very well, you're in trouble."

"That's something Mike D & # 39; Antoni (the Rockets coach) and his staff will talk about. Can Covington, PJ (Tucker), Eric Gordon when they are healthy, can & # 39; bounce & # 39; by the committee on those nights where (the Rockets) don Do not shoot the ball well or when they play with better defensive teams that do not miss them and limit their ability to reach the free throw line. (In those situations), the & # 39; microball & # 39; will have to discover how to play midfield defense. "

