Jada Pinkett Smith dragged by Snoop Dogg's interview on & # 39; Red Table Talk & # 39;

After the new episode of his Facebook Watch talk show was broadcast, it soon made headlines, but instead of compliments, Will Smith's wife receives harsh criticism for the interview.

Jada Pinkett SmithThe "Red Table Talk" talk show has always managed to attract public attention by attracting the right guests amid hot topics. Recently, she invited the rapper Snoop Dogg to discuss his controversial comments about Gayle king while trying to "protect" Kobe BryantVanessa Bryant's widow.

After the episode aired, it soon made headlines. However, instead of compliments, Jada received harsh criticism for the interview because it seemed that people thought Jada cornered Snoop despite her apologies. "Jada, you're out of your pocket for this BS," one user wrote in the comments section, while another added: "Jada, this is not the case and you should do better for your black community."

A fan was sad to see Snoop clarify his comments again. "I would like to see (Oprah Winfrey) or Gayle at the next table … Snoop is under attack! And he already apologized. "Echoing the feeling, another shared:" It hurts me that I have to keep clearing his pain. I've been thinking for a few days that there are few safe places for men of color to be affected and saddened without being judged or persecuted as I do Snoop. "

"HE SAID WHAT JADA SAID!" exclaimed a supportive fanatic. "It was never anyone else, it was addressed only to that woman," explained another.

During the interview, the rap veteran revealed that he was tough against Gayle for mentioning the case of violation of the basketball icon during a conversation with Kobe's friend and fellow athlete. Lisa Leslie because I wanted to protect Vanessa. "I wanted to make sure that what I said was said the right way and I wanted to make sure the message was clear. That we love Kobe and that we respect Vanessa and those children," he shared.

"That was what it was, to protect the women and babies there, because she is still afflicted. And let's give them that respect (sic)," he added.