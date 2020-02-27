Home Entertainment J-Lo and Shakira accumulated more than 1300 FCC complaints during the Super...

J-Lo and Shakira accumulated more than 1300 FCC complaints during the Super Bowl halftime show

Bradley Lamb
According to reports, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's acclaimed halftime show in the Super Bowl attracted more than 1300 spectator complaints.

According to the WFAA, viewers complained about "extreme jolts of the booty," "pole dance,quot; and "S,amp;M costumes."

The news media obtained the complaints through the Freedom of Information Act, and some of them are entertaining, to say the least:

"I don't subscribe to The Playboy Channel, we don't buy porn for $ 20 per movie, we just wanted to sit down as a family and watch the Super Bowl," wrote a Spring Hill viewer, Tenn. "God forbid, we expected to watch football and a quick concert, but instead we were disturbed by our eyes."

