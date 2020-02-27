J-Lo and Shakira accumulated more than 1300 FCC complaints during the Super Bowl halftime show

According to reports, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's acclaimed halftime show in the Super Bowl attracted more than 1300 spectator complaints.

According to the WFAA, viewers complained about "extreme jolts of the booty," "pole dance,quot; and "S,amp;M costumes."

The news media obtained the complaints through the Freedom of Information Act, and some of them are entertaining, to say the least:

"I don't subscribe to The Playboy Channel, we don't buy porn for $ 20 per movie, we just wanted to sit down as a family and watch the Super Bowl," wrote a Spring Hill viewer, Tenn. "God forbid, we expected to watch football and a quick concert, but instead we were disturbed by our eyes."

Another viewer wrote: "As the father of 2 teenage girls, I feel compelled, right now, to file a complaint because I am very crazy," wrote a male Maine spectator. "That,quot; program "should have been reserved for cable television late at night … As a society we are talking about both sides of the mouth and confusing children. We need to do better, much better. Please, it helps stop this kind of shameful behavior that is exerted on our children. "

The number of complaints is nothing compared to the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show with Janet Jackson's locker room malfunction accumulating a whopping 540,000 complaints in the weeks after the performance.