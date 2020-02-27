J.C. Penney sees a key sales figure despite CEO's attempt to change the company – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – J.C. Penney Co. threw more bad news at investors on Thursday, saying that a key sales measure for the year was expected to be lower than expected by Wall Street.

The disappointing sales outlook came when the department store chain in difficulty delivered fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded estimates.

But J.C. Penney is still trying to get back on track after a disastrous reinvention plan in 2012 by former CEO Ron Johnson, who drastically reduced promotions and brought new brands in hopes of attracting younger buyers.

Under a new CEO, Penney is trying to change the company.