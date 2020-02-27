J.C. Penney sees a key sales figure despite CEO's attempt to change the company – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>J.C. Penney sees a key sales figure despite CEO's attempt to change the company - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – J.C. Penney Co. threw more bad news at investors on Thursday, saying that a key sales measure for the year was expected to be lower than expected by Wall Street.

The disappointing sales outlook came when the department store chain in difficulty delivered fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded estimates.

%MINIFYHTMLed4b8965e711d0b2897af17d76e3c0fe11%%MINIFYHTMLed4b8965e711d0b2897af17d76e3c0fe12%

But J.C. Penney is still trying to get back on track after a disastrous reinvention plan in 2012 by former CEO Ron Johnson, who drastically reduced promotions and brought new brands in hopes of attracting younger buyers.

Under a new CEO, Penney is trying to change the company.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here