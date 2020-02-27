Iwer George is not offended by Nicki Minaj's husband pushing him away: & # 39; I understand & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML93cdb7c61649d38bd5f22b360f61ccbd11% %MINIFYHTML93cdb7c61649d38bd5f22b360f61ccbd12%

The rapper of & # 39; Bang Bang & # 39; He also apologized on behalf of Kenneth Petty after the latter was accused of being disrespectful for driving Iwer away when he tried to approach Nicki.

Iwer George has broken his silence after a viral video that shows him being pushed by Nicki MinajKenneth Petty's husband. In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, February 26, the Soca star said he is not offended by Kenny's behavior and said he understands why he did it at the carnival.

In explaining what really happened during the event that took place in Trinidad, Iwer was asked to get on the Tribe truck after singing with another singer, Yuma. "Then, out of respect for all the bands, I took off Yuma's shirt and proceeded to climb to the top of the truck with a white vest," he continued, adding that he later changed the outfit for a Tribe Music shirt after that his manager told him that "it doesn't seem appropriate to get on the truck in a vest."

While Iwer was trying to involve Nicki to sing her song, "she really felt that her husband didn't know who I was, since I was wearing a Tribe Music t-shirt, so he could have thought that I was part of the sound systems group ". He explained: "Nicki's husband is not familiar with the Trini culture, so he did what any husband would do and that is to go into protection mode. We all know that in Trini a man must protect his wife, so I don't stressed by his actions. " I kept singing my song. "

To conclude his message, Iwer wrote: "Nicki is our queen and that is her husband, we love and respect them. Allyuh realizes and allows them to enjoy the rest of their stay in Trinidad."

Kenny received a violent reaction and was accused of being disrespectful after driving Iwer away when he tried to reach Nicki. This led rapper "Anaconda" to apologize on his behalf. "It's always in security mode," he said. "All love. I love my country until death. I love my people until death. Period." In another post, Nicki wrote: "I should have told you it's a very comfortable family environment. You've never been to a carnival in your life. Not even in Brooklyn, baby."