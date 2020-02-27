‘It's simply heartbreaking:’ thieves steal childhood fight cancer drugs – Up News Info

– The family of a 1-year-old girl who fights cancer asks the person who stole her son's cancer medicine to return it and other belongings taken from her vehicle.

Hailey Holder and his family were in Atlanta for an oncology meeting early Wednesday. But when his parents returned his vehicle, they found everything that was missing inside.

"It's heartbreaking. We have a little girl fighting for her life, and we've been to the hospital many times," Hailey Allen, Holder's mother, told WXIA.

Courage accounts and the girl's mother's diary were also stolen.

“These sentimental things mean a lot. There is no value that you can put in your cancer folder that has kept your entire trip, "he told WGCL, a Up News Info affiliate.

The criminals inadvertently picked up a tracking tile, which led the couple and a police officer to a house in nearby Union City on Thursday morning.

Things did not go well with the occupants when they knocked on the front door.

"He said his son had just arrived home two hours earlier and that he was sleeping, so he wasn't going to wake him up and told us he didn't care that our daughter had cancer," Allen said.

Without a court order, the officer could not continue the matter.

The family now expects someone from the public to help identify the thief.

"The sentimental value cannot be replaced," Allen said.