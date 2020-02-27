It's official: the proud family is returning

Finally one of Hollywood's worst kept secrets is confirmed: The proud family it's back. After being confirmed by both Tommy Davidson Y Jo Marie Payton, Disney + officially announced The proud family: stronger and more proud, a revival of fan favorite The proud family animated series

Bruce W. Smith Y Ralph Farquhar We redirect the new episodes with the cast of original voices. Calvin Brown Jr. He returns as co-executive producer and story editor.

"In our minds, the show never really left, since we still had tons of stories to tell. It's the perfect time to bring this show back, and we can't wait to take fans, both old and new, in this trip with us, "said Smith and Farquhar in a joint statement.