It's official: the proud family is returning

Finally one of Hollywood's worst kept secrets is confirmed: The proud family it's back. After being confirmed by both Tommy Davidson Y Jo Marie Payton, Disney + officially announced The proud family: stronger and more proud, a revival of fan favorite The proud family animated series
Bruce W. Smith Y Ralph Farquhar We redirect the new episodes with the cast of original voices. Calvin Brown Jr. He returns as co-executive producer and story editor.
"In our minds, the show never really left, since we still had tons of stories to tell. It's the perfect time to bring this show back, and we can't wait to take fans, both old and new, in this trip with us, "said Smith and Farquhar in a joint statement.
All previous seasons of the series are available on Disney +. The series lasted two seasons of 52 episodes (and one movie) from 2001 to 2005.
Once again, the program will follow Penny Proud, parents Oscar and Trudy, brothers BeBe and CeCe and grandmother Suga Mama. Penny's team, Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer are also back.
Repeating their voice roles are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Cedric the animator He will also return as Uncle Bobby Proud.
"The mood of the program and related stories are as relevant to the public today as always." Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney +, said in a statement. "Our audience has loved to rediscover their favorite episodes of The proud family, and we're excited that Bruce, Ralph, Calvin and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home at Disney +. "
No release date for The Proud family: stronger and more proud has been announced
The official announcement comes after some rough headlines for Disney +. After announcing the Love victor, the sequel series Love simon, would move from Disney + to Hulu after concerns about "adult themes,quot; Hilary Duff talked about the temporary shelving of the Lizzie McGuire Serie. According to reports, Disney was also concerned that the sequel / revival series was too mature for the Disney + streaming service.