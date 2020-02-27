"It made me cry a little,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

– A woman from Kentucky who has been fighting a life-threatening blood disorder for more than a year received a big surprise when she turned 18.

Angel Florian of Glasgow and her family traveled to the Norton Children & # 39; s Cancer Institute in Louisville for what she thought was a review appointment, but it soon became a surprise birthday celebration.

Doctors and nurses gathered in a small room decorated with streamers, cakes and a gift.

"My nurses sang me happy birthday and it made me cry a little," Florian told WKLY, a Up News Info affiliate.

Surprise! Norton's nurses organize a party for the 18th birthday of a cancer patient

Florian was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome or MDS, last year. Nurse Dean Harris said the disorder cannot be survived without a bone marrow transplant.

"She fought and won," said Harris. "So this birthday is a gift and a miracle and a good reason for a party."

Although that is not how he imagined spending his 18th birthday, he said it was the best birthday he has ever had.

"Being surrounded by all my family and my second family now, with all my nurses and doctors, is my family," he said.

The doctors said Angel is fine. She will continue to visit Norton Children’s checkups.