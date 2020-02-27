It is not the plague, but Milan is not

"The plague had already entered Milan," writes Alessandro Manzoni in "The Betrothed," the nineteenth-century Italian literary classic famous for his vivid descriptions of the 1630 plague that stripped Milan.
In the novel, feared men of carts make their way through the streets of Milan and "purposely drop the infected clothes from their carts, to propagate and maintain the plague, which had become for them a way of life, a kingdom , A festival,quot;. "Manzoni writes that,quot; the city, which already had a tumultuous inclination, was now upside down. "
The outbreak of the coronavirus in Milan and its surroundings is light years away from the horrors of the plague, and for now only a little more than a dozen people have died and were elderly or with serious underlying health problems.
But the beating heart of Italian culture and business, however, seemed the other way around this week, as a mix of precautionary public ordinances, massive tourist cancellations and fear of the old one made Italy's liveliest city feel dead.
In Via Alessandro Manzoni, almost no cars or people passed by and long lines of white taxis were waiting for fares that did not arrive. It led to the Piazza del Duomo, where the historic cathedral of Milan, usually crowded with tourists and people who ran to the subway or entered or left the adjacent galleries, snack places and magnificent museums, was almost empty.
Only a few tourists, often wearing masks, appeared and took pictures of themselves, surrounded by gray clouds of the pigeons that fed their hands. The birds, perhaps due to the drop in supply, seemed more aggressive and numerous.
La Scala was still closed. And shopkeepers in bars and shops absentmindedly looked out the windows or checked their phones. The security guards roamed the Armani store because there was no one to check, while the dance music beat on the intact clothes. In the august central station of Milan, it seemed that more people were leaving. The usual infatuation of the rush hour gave way to empty spaces.
But if the city felt that it had lost its vital blood, it still clotted in certain corners. In the Ambrosiana museum, all the lunch tables were full and a famous soccer player and his showgirl girlfriend appeared to have coffee in a trendy cafeteria. Children were everywhere, often dressed for carnival, as the school had been canceled.
Almost all the locals wore masks, and they shook their heads at tourists and journalists, yes. ("The infrequency of cases helped to calm all suspicions of plague," Manzoni wrote).
At the office of the regional president, Attilio Fontana, attendees joked that the masks "did nothing,quot; to stop the virus and that the Milanese wore masks only during the carnival. Wednesday night, Mr. Fontana He posted a video on Facebook in which he explained that one of his assistants had tested positive for the virus and covered his face with a green mask.
By Thursday, however, there were small signs that the city was coming back to life. The mayor of Milan asked the country's culture minister if museums could open again. And at 6 p.m. The curfew was raised in bars, sacred places for Milanese dedicated to snack time, although an ordinance prevented customers from ordering and meeting at the bar.
Later in the evening, at Vin’s N’Ombra, a popular mecca for wine in the Brera neighborhood, couples and friends drank carelessly in the cavernous basement while outside, the beautiful people drank and flirted on small tables.
But across the street, in Bar Jamaica, a historic watering hole for some of Italy's most famous artists, things were still slow. Two young businessmen sat in an empty room talking about high rents, while some regular customers sat at the tables next to the bar with their numbing English setter. A red sign on the bar read: "It is not possible to order at the bar!"
In the plague of 1630, so vilely told by Manzoni, the sick were sent to a complex called Lazzaretto, and "fear of kidnapping and Lazzaretto sharpened everyone's ingenuity." This week, Maria Antonietta Fedele talked with a friend from the church of San Carlo, all that remains of the old sick house. The plague was a world away, they said, laughing, but that didn't mean Milan didn't feel like another world.
"Milan is empty," he said.