Is the spread of coronavirus out of control? The | Asia

From a wildlife market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus is believed to have emerged, to the city of Qom in Iran.

The disease is sweeping around the world and health experts warn that we could be on the brink of a pandemic.

More than 80,000 people in more than 40 countries have been infected.

The number of new cases within China, the country at the center of the epidemic, has been surpassed for the first time by new infections abroad.

Now, the outbreak focus is shifting to Europe, in particular, and the Middle East.

In that region, Iran seems to be the center of the spread of the disease.

Cases in Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon and Oman have been related to patients who traveled to Iran recently.

So how do we prepare for a potential pandemic?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Patrick Tang – Chief of Pathology Science Division at Sidra Medicine

Abdhalah Ziraba – Doctor and research scientist at the Population and Health Research Center of Africa

Dominic Wilkinson – Physician and director of Medical Ethics at the Uehiro Center for Practical Ethics at the University of Oxford.

Source: Al Jazeera News