Is Sophie Turner going to have a baby this summer with Joe Jonas?

Sophie Turner can't escape the rumors of pregnancy no matter what she does! The next edition of March 2, 2020 of Life & Style not only informs that the game of Thrones Just married is pregnant, but according to a source, she and Joe Jonas will welcome their little bundle of joy for the summer. It seems that the departure is putting Sophie Turner's conception somewhere around the beginning of the holiday season, but at this time, neither Sophie nor Joe have confirmed a pregnancy and this is not the first time that reports suggest she was pregnant .

The post continued by saying that both Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas hope to have a girl and that the pregnancy is a surprise.

%MINIFYHTMLc920e9744b8f15a0c3d6fb0c5bb61c6911% %MINIFYHTMLc920e9744b8f15a0c3d6fb0c5bb61c6912%

The source stated the following to the publication.

"Fortunately, Sophie can practically choose her roles at this time, so she has cleared her schedule to prepare for the baby's arrival."

It seems that the actress, who just celebrated her 24th birthday on February 21, 2020, has an open schedule at this time. Since Game of Thrones ended, Sophie finished filming the next movie Broken soldier that co-star Ray Liotta and Ivana Milicevic.

He is also working on the next Survive series that will be broadcast on the Quibi network. Life & Style also reported that Joe Jonas plans to stay close to Sophie so she has all her support as the pregnancy passes.

Although many fans have realized that neither Sophie Turner nor Joe Jonas have confirmed that Sophie is pregnant, the confusion spread when the Today Show tweeted that she was.

Joe Jonas celebrates the 24th birthday of his pregnant wife Sophie Turner https://t.co/5AjuEXewYr – TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 21, 2020

Still, no one has verified that the beauty of crystalline blue eyes is pregnant, but more people believe the reports are true. Although this is not the first time that rumors have spread saying that Sophie and Joe were waiting for their first child, many believe in the reports and expect their baby to be born sometime in the summer.

Other sources reported that Sophie refrains from alcohol while in meetings and social functions. These reports have also fueled speculation that Sophie Turner is pregnant.

Ad

What do you think of pregnancy rumors? Do you think this time, the reports are true and that Sophie will become a mother?



Post views:

0 0