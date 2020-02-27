Instagram model accused with murderous woman with 3D printed gun!

A beautiful Instagram model is being accused of murdering a 54-year-old woman, with a gun she made in a 3D printer. It is the first case of this type in the United States.

Police say Cheryl Smith of Rhode Island was shot dead by a weapon that looked like it was made with a 3D printer.

Police arrested Jack Doherty, 23, and his girlfriend, the 18-year-old IG model Shaylyn Moran for the murder of Cheryl. Police say they found the alleged 3D gun, which is a 9mm gun, from Jack when he and Shaylyn left their room at the Hampton Inn, shortly after the shooting.

But it is still unclear, that the weapon was made in a printer. The state crime laboratory at the University of Rhode Island has not examined a 3D printed weapon before. Therefore, he could not determine how the weapon was manufactured.

Here are pictures of the two: