Inside The Huddle podcast: NFL Combine, CBA news, State of Detroit Lions & New York Giants | NFL news

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold return to Inside the Huddle while talking about everything the NFL combines, including hand size.

The boys also discuss the developments of the CBA news and continue the status of the franchise with a look at the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants, in addition to taking a couple of questions from Mailbag.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Sky Sports NFL It will keep you updated with all the news and arguments of low season, including Scouting Combine, Free Agency and NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL

