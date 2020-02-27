Indiana mom arrested for abusing a small child while hitting her dad's face !!

A 21-year-old mother from Indiana was arrested after police said she gave her baby's father time and abused her son.

Here is the video: the warning contains graphic images

Hannah Winch, 21, was arrested and charged with child abuse. The mother is supposedly seen in a clip hitting a 10-month-old boy, who falls face down on the floor. While the infant is beaten, a man who thinks he is his father looks helpless.

Police arrested Hannah, and she faces charges of domestic assault and intimidation. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Authorities say the child is now under the care of other family members and the Indiana Department of Children's Services.

The authorities also told the media that the boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution and that he was not injured.

Here is the video: the warning contains graphic images