Indian capital hit by violence: all the latest updates | News

According to local media reports, the death toll in the worst religious violence that hit the capital of India in decades has increased to at least 34.

The violence was unleashed after Muslims protesting a discriminatory citizenship law were attacked by Hindu mobs.

Plus:

More than 200 people were injured during four days of violence in Muslim-populated areas in northeastern Delhi, and police were accused of looking the other way when a mafia broke out on Sunday, killing people and damaging property, including mosques.

The violence broke out after the Hindu nationalist mobs attacked the peaceful sit-ins of a week in New Delhi against a new citizenship law.

Muslims, the largest minority in India, say that the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) passed last December discriminates against them and goes against the country's secular spirit.

Parts of the capital fell into violence on Sunday after a leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) warned Muslims not to continue sitting.

In the following days, Karawal Nagar, Seelampur, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Vijay Park, Jafrabad, Chandbagh, Mustafabad and Yamuna Vihar, in northeast Delhi, witnessed pitched battles between Hindus and Muslims.

Indian Nationalist Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who received the president of the United States, Donald Trump, while the violence was developing, has been criticized for his inaction.

Here are the latest updates:

Thursday, February 27

& # 39; Divided city & # 39 ;: Hindus, Muslims erected barricades to stay away

Hindu and Muslim communities in a neighborhood in Delhi have erected barricades, Scroll editor Supriya Sharma posted on Twitter, with images showing the barricades on display.

"This is a view of the Brahmpuri road in Delhi. On the one hand, mostly Hindu houses, on the other, Muslims. Both communities have erected barricades. To keep the other out, "said the tweet.

A divided city This is a view of the Brahmpuri road in Delhi. On the one hand, mostly Hindu houses, on the other, Muslims. Both communities have erected barricades. To keep the other out. pic.twitter.com/QTAnYlvxNa – Supriya Sharma (@sharmasupriya) February 27, 2020

School exams canceled in the midst of violence

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CSBE) It has postponed the 10 and 12 class exams scheduled for February 28 and 29 in northeastern Delhi hit by violence, local Indian media sources reported.

CBSE, however, said there would be no changes in the exam schedule in Delhi from March 2 onwards.

In addition, he looked for details of the schools of students who could not present themselves for examinations in areas affected by violence in northeast Delhi, and added that new exams would be conducted for them.

Families need funds to restart life: activist

The lawyer and activist Dushyant, who has been involved in the relief and rescue operation of the victims, told Al Jazeera that there are families who have lost everything and need funds to restart their lives.

"People need medicine, cooked food," he said.

"I think the first thing the victims need is to make sure the test is over. They need the belief that the state is not against them and that the culprits will be punished."

Delhi sees the worst religious violence in decades

& # 39; Mute spectators & # 39 ;: Gandhi criticizes federal and Delhi governments

Sonia Gandhi provisional president of the principal or positioning party Congress, criticized the federal and Delhi governments for being "silent spectators,quot; of violence in the capital city.

Accompanied by high leaders of Congress, Gandhi He presented a memo to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind about the violence that began on Sunday.

Delegation of the Congress directed by the President of the Smt Congress. Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh meet with the Honorable President of India to present a memorandum on the violence of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/jAzyh0fEvy – Congress (@INCIndia) February 27, 2020

India says the US politicize religious violence

India accused a commission of the United States government of politicizing community violence in Delhi.

On Wednesday, the United States International Religious Freedom Commission (USCIRF) said it was deeply concerned about the violence and cited reports that the police had not intervened in attacks against Muslims, which the police and the federal government of India They have denied.

"The government is breaching its duty to protect its citizens." USCIRF Commissioner Anurima Bhargava said.

Ministry of India of External Affairs He said the commission's comments were "in fact inaccurate and misleading,quot; and seemed to be "destined to politicize the issue."