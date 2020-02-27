India Women vs New Zealand Women – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTML510fd26eb45863ad8b8219fd55dc3f1611% %MINIFYHTML510fd26eb45863ad8b8219fd55dc3f1612%

India beat New Zealand by three races in an exciting final for its Women's T20 World Cup clash in Canberra, a crucial victory that helped secure their place in the semifinals.

The 16-year-old Indian starter, Shafali Verma, impressed, scoring with 46 of 34 balls, hitting four-fourths and three-six, but the middle order hesitated and finally stumbled upon a score of 133-8 of his 20 envelopes. .

That score still seemed to be enough, as New Zealand fell to 34-3 in the ninth after his response, with the dangerous first-order trio Sophie Devine (14), Rachel Preist (12) and Suzie Bates (6) all fired At low price.

But, Mady Green (24) and Katey Martin (25) gathered the tickets, preparing a late counterattack by Amelia Kerr (34th 19), with the SUV taking the game to the end.

Kerr broke six limits, four of them coming in the penultimate of Poonam Yadav, to see New Zealand needing 16 of the final for an impressive return victory.

Hayley Jensen got Shikha Pandey's first ball for four, while Kerr picked up another one to the penultimate ball limit. But, needing four more of the last to set up a Super Over, Jensen (11) ran out of money and India held on.

With three wins out of three, India led Group A and their place in the semifinal was secured by Australia's victory over Bangladesh later Thursday.

Even with the defeat against Sri Lanka in their last group match on Saturday, India would progress, while New Zealand, which will face Bangladesh on the same day, needs to defeat the Tigers and then Australia in a confrontation that will make their mouths water Monday to qualify. in the first two

Australia get in the driver's seat for a place in the semifinal while they win Bangladesh by 86 races in Melbourne, rising to second place in Group A with two wins out of three.

Alyssa Healy (83 of 53) and Beth Mooney (81th of 58) were the stars of the show, sharing an opening association of 151 races, while Ashleigh Gardner entered later and threw 22 of nine balls while Australia published a massive score of 189-1.

It turned out too much for Bangladesh, which fought admirably to a total of 103-9 (Fargana Hoque with 36), but fell short when it fell in a second straight loss.

Australian player Megan Schutt impressed, taking 3-21, while slow left point guard Jess Jonassen threw with 2-17, the second of which was the first wicket of a team's final hat-trick as two Bangladesh Tailenders outings they followed him.

The live coverage of the ICC T20 2020 Women's World Cup continues on Sky Sports, with England Women coming in action against Pakistan Women at 7.30 am on Friday.