In Syria and Libya, Trump is torn by 2 wars and 2 strong men

WASHINGTON – President Trump has always tried to avoid confronting the leaders of Turkey and Russia, two strong foreign men facing civil wars in Syria and Libya. But after an airstrike on Thursday that killed dozens of Turkish troops in northwestern Syria, Trump may be forced to choose a side.
The nominal allies, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey have launched military forces and other support in two bloody conflicts that have generated great human suffering, have threatened to alter a fragile stability in the Middle East and can send hundreds of thousands of refugees arriving in Europe.
Despite international calls for greater US involvement, Trump has departed from significant intervention in any of the conflicts, a decision consistent with his promise to end the "endless wars,quot; of the past two decades.
But State Department officials have made it clear that they see Russia as an agitation of riots, especially in Syria. Turkish leaders, aware that their nation is viewed with distrust by many in Congress and within the NATO alliance, are trying to use both conflicts to show the United States that they should set aside a year of tense diplomacy and unite against a common adversary: Moscow.
Details of Thursday's attack remained murky, and it was unclear whether Russia or its allies in the Syrian Air Force carried out the attack that killed at least 33 Turkish forces in the city of Idlib, now the epicenter of the Syrian crisis. Either way, American and Turkish officials argue that Russia is an integral part of almost all parts of the Syrian government's army.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday He blamed Russia for blocking humanitarian aid to Idlib and said Syria's president, Bashar al-Assad, had begun a "new brutal aggression there, cynically backed by Moscow and Tehran."
Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and a close ally of Trump, called on Thursday to establish an air exclusion zone over Idlib "to save thousands of innocent men, women and children from a horrible death."
But experts point out that Trump may have split feelings. Jeffrey Edmonds, who handled Russia's affairs in the National Security Council under Trump's command and also during the Obama administration, said "there is definitely a tension,quot;, as Trump seems to have been attracted to both presidents. "It is so pro-Russian most of the time that Putin is putting him in a strange position against Turkey," Edmonds said.
Last week, Trump again underestimated the evidence that shows that Moscow had tried to influence the 2016 presidential elections in its favor as "the nonsense of Russia, Russia and Russia." Minutes later, he also talked about a recent phone call with Mr. Erdogan "about Idlib,quot; and added that "we are working together to see what can be done."
Diplomats waited to see if Erdogan would approach NATO after the attack to gain support under the alliance's mutual defense clause. The Turkish leader has frustrated NATO members, perhaps especially Washington, with unilateral actions that include the purchase of Russian air defense systems, which caused a US threat of sanctions.
The US ambassador to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, said Thursday that the alliance had not discussed whether the cornerstone of the beginning of the organization, that an attack on a member state is an attack on everyone, could be applied to Turkey.
Even so, Trump has made little use of the non-military tools at his disposal to influence events in Syria or Libya.
This month, Volkan Bozkir, chairman of the foreign affairs commission of the Turkish Parliament, said his country recognized that it was facing "a crucial moment in our relations with the United States." Specifically, he highlighted the conflicts in Libya and Syria as situations in which Turkey and the United States "need each other."
"The United States must be strong and Turkey must be strong to overcome all these events," Bozkir told reporters in Washington on February 12.
Russia defends what it describes as Mr. al-Assad's military campaign against terrorists and states that the Syrian president cannot be persuaded to protect civilians caught in the crossfire.
"Actually, in Syria, the entire military system is produced by Russia," Bozkir said. “They produced everything. It is obvious that if there is an airplane use, a missile use or a bomb attack, it cannot be done without the knowledge of the Russians. "
US diplomats have called for Turkey, Russia and other foreign forces to resist exacerbating wars in both Libya and Syria, and instead defend and apply ceasefire agreements as a path to negotiated agreements.
"I don't think anyone in this country is prepared to send the 82nd Airborne to that chaotic environment to try to solve another problem that is not our problem in Syria," Robert C. O & # 39; Brien, national security adviser to the White House, said in the Atlantic Council this month.
In recent months, and given the large number of refugees on its border, Turkey has pushed thousands of troops and established observation posts in Idlib as part of an agreement with Russia and Iran to reduce violence in Syria. A A senior Trump administration official said Russia is probably the only power that could persuade Mr. al-Assad to step back, both in Idlib and in the northwestern city of Aleppo, another strategic prize in the Syrian war.
So far, that has not happened, and James F. Jeffrey, special envoy of the State Department on Syria and the Islamic State, said it was unclear whether Russia was unable to stop Mr. al-Assad or simply decided not to do so.
Regardless, Mr. Jeffrey He told reporters on February 5: "Russia is not being useful."
Turkey and Russia have also taken opposite sides in Libya, where a former Libyan army general, Khalifa Hifter, and his forces are challenging United Nations-backed government control.
Russia sided with Mr. Hifter, a citizen with a double Libyan-American and former C.I.A. active accused of torture. Mr. Hifter also has the support of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, all allies of the United States. The U.A.E. It is a major supplier of weapons and fighter jets for Mr. Hifter.
But Moscow, which seeks to expand its influence in the Middle East and Africa, has also deployed weapons and up to 1,400 mercenaries with the Russian private security firm Wagner Group to help Mr. Hifter, and has helped his Libyan Nation Army to Establish a government rival, even by printing currency.
At a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing this month, a senior US diplomat mentioned Libya and Syria in the same breath while blaming Russia's foreign military campaigns for intensifying both wars.
Christopher Robinson, deputy secretary of state for European affairs, said Russia's military and political support for Mr. al-Assad "has fueled a conflict that has cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians and forced millions to flee ".
"Libya now runs the risk of becoming the next place of Russia's evil efforts to exploit international conflicts for its own political and economic benefit," said Robinson.