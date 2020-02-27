In Syria and Libya, Trump is torn by 2 wars and 2 strong men

WASHINGTON – President Trump has always tried to avoid confronting the leaders of Turkey and Russia, two strong foreign men facing civil wars in Syria and Libya. But after an airstrike on Thursday that killed dozens of Turkish troops in northwestern Syria, Trump may be forced to choose a side.

The nominal allies, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey have launched military forces and other support in two bloody conflicts that have generated great human suffering, have threatened to alter a fragile stability in the Middle East and can send hundreds of thousands of refugees arriving in Europe.

Despite international calls for greater US involvement, Trump has departed from significant intervention in any of the conflicts, a decision consistent with his promise to end the "endless wars,quot; of the past two decades.

But State Department officials have made it clear that they see Russia as an agitation of riots, especially in Syria. Turkish leaders, aware that their nation is viewed with distrust by many in Congress and within the NATO alliance, are trying to use both conflicts to show the United States that they should set aside a year of tense diplomacy and unite against a common adversary: ​​Moscow.