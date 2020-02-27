In Delhi, imaginary knives have become true | Delhi

If he protests against him Citizens Amendment ActCAA) in New Delhi and other Indian cities gave people here the hope that we have democratic, moral and intellectual legitimacy to question the laws passed by the government, anti-Muslim riots in the national capital have crushed that hope.

The CAA, which grants a quick route to Indian citizenship for certain religious minorities but, crucially, not for Muslims, was seen by lawyers, activists and intellectuals, as well as by the Muslim community, as excluding and contrary to the principle of equality. enshrined in articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India. It was believed to be a precursor to the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) at the national level that is currently being considered by the government.

The peaceful protests of the Muslim community, often led by women along with political and social activists, writers, artists and students from all communities, marked an unprecedented moment in the post-colonial history of India.

They highlighted the intense proximity between people of different religions in India. Protest sites such as Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur and Jaffrabad are predominantly working-class Muslim neighborhoods, where we saw people from all divisions participating in the protests. These protests not only offered important insights into the effectiveness of nonviolent resistance, but also produced new lessons about interfaith harmony.

However, this democratic articulation of discontent did not attract protesters to the ruling establishment or supporters of Hindu nationalism.

Ruler Kapil Mishra of the Bharatiya Janata Party delivered a speech that threatened surveillance action against anti-CAA protesters once U.S. President Donald Trump, who visited the country this week, was gone. Mishra had delivered the speech in the presence of police personnel, which is why, perhaps, Judge S Muralidhar of the Delhi Superior Court expressed surprise when a senior police official said he had not heard.

The inability of the Delhi police to handle the riots that have spread in Muslim-dominated neighborhoods in northeastern Delhi is a disturbing but recurring sign of state complicity: it is difficult to imagine the audacity of a mafia that openly performs acts of arson and violence. In the streets of the capital, the feeling of impunity is palpable.

Threats of violence against anti-CAA protesters have literally happened. Up to this point, 34 people have died in the riots Y About 200 were injured, 70 of them with gunshot wounds.

The number of dead and wounded speaks of terror, damage to life and the degree of humiliation that Muslims have faced in the capital of India in the last four days.

Pro-Hindutva mobs have beaten anyone who identifies or looks Muslim, and destroyed Muslim property. Protesters, some of whom have been speaking anonymously on the The Wire news website, seem full of hate. They say they resent Muslims for protesting against the CAA. So, it's fine if Muslims live in fear, but it's not right if they affirm their rights.

A flag with a Hindu religious symbol was placed on top of a shattered mosque in Ashok Nagar, one of the northeastern suburbs of the city. Such acts of vandalism betray the most cynical form of religion, where religion is only what it violates, where belief is emptied of its spiritual roots, and the ethical restrictions of faith are replaced by unrestricted barbarism.

Babasaheb Ambedkar wrote in Untouchables or The Children of India & # 39; s Ghetto that denying moral agency to the Dalits prevented Hindu society from developing a sense of "public,quot; or "social conscience."

It leads to a lack of moral guilt. Ambedkar pointed out an analogy of primitive societies, just as "illegality against strangers is … legal," atrocities against people who are considered outside the territory of morality are not considered criminal.

Extending Ambedkar's analogy, if a certain minority is painted as "strange,quot;, oblivious to the nation's cultural imagination, then all secular sanctions that grant minority equality before the law can be usurped by a territorial law of violence. Enough blood has circulated in the nation's calendars, in 1984, 1992, 2002 and, now, 2020. The post-colonial history of India is marked by wounds.

He was returning from the airport a week before the Delhi elections earlier this month, when protests against the CAA were in full swing. The propaganda machine was already working hard against Muslim protesters.

My Hindu taxi driver told me that Muslim neighborhoods in Delhi were dangerous places, since people were being stabbed there. I asked him if he knew or had met someone who had been stabbed. No, he said, surprised that he had even asked such a question.

I told him that the non-existent knife existed in his head and that people planted knives in other people's heads to create these rumors of violence and allow real violence to occur. And now, Muslims are finally being harmed in their own neighborhoods with these riots. Reality is the cruel antithesis of rumor.

It is a political tactic to spread rumors against minorities, so they are demonized beforehand and violence against them becomes acceptable. Majority paranoia causes people to fall into such divisive tactics, since the security they feel in their lives is prone to such unfounded fears.

Only when there is nothing to lose can people be believed that there is everything to lose. The orchestration of hate works around fears like these, and leads the majority to lose their sanity and their moral appearance.

The policy of violence takes advantage of this nervous condition, and that is when a nation weakens.

