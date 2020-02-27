In a closed Spanish resort, many questions, little information

ADEJE, Spain – Among the hundreds of guests who remained stranded in a hotel in the Canary Islands on Thursday, after it was discovered that four guests had the coronavirus earlier this week, a primary question arose:

"What's going on?" Romane Guilloux, 20, a guest from France, asked about the blockade imposed on hotel guests, the H10 Costa Adeje Palace, a four-star resort in the south of Tenerife, the largest of the islands.

Several European countries reported their first cases of coronavirus on Thursday, and Britain confirmed a case related to Tenerife. Some countries were taking aggressive measures to stop the spread of the virus, from closing schools to closing mosques.

But in the Palace of Costa Adeje, where officials said more than 700 people from 25 countries were staying, confusion reigned. Some guests seemed deeply frustrated, uncertain about how long they will have to remain isolated and upset about what some thought were flexible hygiene practices that could increase the chances of spreading the virus.

Guests have been allowed to mix around the complex's pools. They dined at the hotel restaurants and roamed the common areas. The hotel staff went home when I was not working. These measures have alarmed medical experts.