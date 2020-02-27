In a closed Spanish resort, many questions, little information

ADEJE, Spain – Among the hundreds of guests who remained stranded in a hotel in the Canary Islands on Thursday, after it was discovered that four guests had the coronavirus earlier this week, a primary question arose:
"What's going on?" Romane Guilloux, 20, a guest from France, asked about the blockade imposed on hotel guests, the H10 Costa Adeje Palace, a four-star resort in the south of Tenerife, the largest of the islands.
Several European countries reported their first cases of coronavirus on Thursday, and Britain confirmed a case related to Tenerife. Some countries were taking aggressive measures to stop the spread of the virus, from closing schools to closing mosques.
But in the Palace of Costa Adeje, where officials said more than 700 people from 25 countries were staying, confusion reigned. Some guests seemed deeply frustrated, uncertain about how long they will have to remain isolated and upset about what some thought were flexible hygiene practices that could increase the chances of spreading the virus.
Guests have been allowed to mix around the complex's pools. They dined at the hotel restaurants and roamed the common areas. The hotel staff went home when I was not working. These measures have alarmed medical experts.
"That is not isolation," said Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease specialist at the Emory University School of Medicine, about what had been allowed in the complex. All guests should remain in their rooms until local health authorities have a more complete idea of who may be infected, he said.
"Isolation and quarantine work," he added, "but must be done correctly."
Loose discipline in the hotel reminded some experts of the situation in the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship that was blocked for weeks in Yokohama, Japan, with 3,700 people on board. Hundreds of passengers and staff members contracted the virus while they were trapped on the ship.
At the Palacio de Costa Adeje, even the duration of the period of isolation announced by regional authorities on Wednesday was uncertain.
Teresa Cruz, a regional health official from the Canary Islands, said in a press conference on Thursday that 130 guests could leave the complex because they had arrived after the four people diagnosed with the virus had been hospitalized. Hotel staff could enter and leave the hotel, Cruz said, if "they took the necessary protective measures." She did not specify what measures were required.
And although some embassies and foreign ministries told some of their citizens that they would have to stay until March 8 or 10, a communications officer from the regional health agency said the date of departure of hundreds of guests would be "flexible ".
"No one seems to agree on anything," Guilloux, the French guest, said in a telephone interview from the hotel pool area, where she said she was staying with her parents and her sister.
When one of the hotel's restaurants reopened on Wednesday, hundreds of guests They ran to a buffet, many with masks, but not others. Selina Lund, a British vacationer, told the BBC that she and her husband returned to their room after seeing a woman coughing in the restaurant, with the mask off her face.
Ms. Guilloux said she was worried when she saw a waiter prepare cutlery without wearing a mask. Near the pools, many guests removed their masks, he added.
William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt School of Medicine, said a "very weak closure,quot; created the risk that the virus could be circulating among guests or staff.
"The risk is not great, but it is real," he said. "If you isolate people who have symptoms and leave the rest free, you're taking a risk."
Even so, the risk of transmission could be lower in Tenerife than aboard the Diamond Princess, Dr. Schaffner added, because the common spaces were probably larger in the complex, and the possibility of transmission while outdoors is less than Inside an enclosed space as the interior cruise areas.
Regional health officials said they had relaxed some of the movement restrictions in the complex because none of the remaining guests had symptoms. Even so, on Thursday night, the paper fixed on some doors designated some rooms as "isolation zones," according to a guest who shared a photo of a door.
In the coastal city of Adeje, many residents on Thursday discarded concerns that the coronavirus would spread beyond the hotel, even after British officials said someone had tested positive for the virus after leaving the island and arriving at Gran Brittany.
"People may be afraid, but it's just a psychosis," said Juan Pérez García, 62, a craftsman who sells glass and wood sculptures at a local market. "It will damage the economy here as everywhere."
Ms. Cruz, the health official, said in her press conference that the Canary Islands remained "safe for both visitors and residents."
Some guests at the Costa Adeje Palace published photographs of the sunny resort on social networks, recognizing that, at least for now, their situation could be worse.
"We are all still trying to make the most of it," said Silke Bal, a 17-year-old Belgian tourist, "and enjoy our vacation."