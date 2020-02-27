I'm not fine with this & # 39; Sophia Lillis is living her dream

With only 18 years, I'm not fine with this star Sophia Lillis You are doing something with which you agree more. "I always wanted to be a girl with super powers," he told E! News.
Like Sydney in the new Netflix series, it has those super powers and much more.
Since it attracted public attention while fighting Pennywise in 2017 That, Lillis went on to play a young woman Amy Adams in Sharp objects and leads his own films with Gretel and Hansel Y Nancy Drew and the hidden staircase. Now, she is taking her own television show as the protagonist of I'm not fine with this, a new series prepared to be the next great novelty of Netflix.
Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman, I'm not fine with this Follow teenager Sydney. She is a high school student who is not exactly part of the popular crowd, her circle of friends is limited and at home she is dealing with a fractured relationship with her mother while continuing to process her father's suicide. As if going through all that in high school was not bad enough, Sydney begins to develop those superpowers mentioned above. From the moment you read the project, which comes from the same producers of End of the World F – King, Lillis wanted the role.
"I really loved it End of the F – King World, and I felt it would be fun to work with this project. I also like dry humor very much, and you can see how Jonathan (Entwistle), the director, put his British humor in the End of the F – King World and I was very happy I wanted to do something funnier with my projects. I thought it would be a great next step, "said Lillis.
While the show is "still a little dark," the mood of coming of age appears. "I thought it would be a lot of fun," he said. "I also like Sydney very much as a character. I feel that it is very identifiable, it is very funny. And it tries to make the best of horrible situations. And I find it very funny and I really wanted to … be Sydney."
For Lillis, the comic aspect of the series was key. With only a handful of acting credits, Lillis became known for her horror, and the 18-year-old was eager to try something new "because I feel that everything is part of a learning process," he said.
"Once you work on a project with a very specific role and a very specific story and once you get used to it, you're thinking: & # 39; Oh, let me do something that I don't feel comfortable with and something that doesn't I haven't done it before, "and I try to learn like that. And I always want to experience new things and I want to experience everything I can right now, "Lillis said in a telephone interview before I'm not fine with this fell on Netflix.
Sydney is not your typical female character in a series of young adults. She is not perfect. She is struggling with her sexuality, her family life and school work. And then there is the whole superpower issue. That is exactly what attracted Lillis.
"I really liked her reactions because you can see that she is doing everything possible to fix things and it is always something like that," Lillis laughed. "I love it … I always do everything, I always do my best and I become a more intuitive person who, you know, based everything on logic. I just do my best to do what I can and see what stay and see if it works. And that's what she does. "
The seven episode series tells a family high school story, with a mysterious super-powerful element. It has all the features to be a runaway success for the streamer, including a rising star in demand as the main character, and related, as 13 reasons why Y Strange things before that. So how is Lillis preparing for the attention that comes from being a real Netflix star with a series available worldwide?
"I am not. (Laughter.) I don't really think about that much. I don't know if it's going to be big or not. I really don't know what the reaction will be. I hope it's positive. If it gets big, that's great! (Laughs ) But I don't really think about that element too much because I really don't think about that as, you know, important, "he said.
At the end of the day, after the binge, Lillis said he expects viewers to take one thing off the show: "Wanting a second season," he laughed. "If that is."
I'm not fine with this Now it is streaming on Netflix.