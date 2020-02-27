I'm not fine with this & # 39; Sophia Lillis is living her dream

With only 18 years, I'm not fine with this star Sophia Lillis You are doing something with which you agree more. "I always wanted to be a girl with super powers," he told E! News.

Like Sydney in the new Netflix series, it has those super powers and much more.

Since it attracted public attention while fighting Pennywise in 2017 That, Lillis went on to play a young woman Amy Adams in Sharp objects and leads his own films with Gretel and Hansel Y Nancy Drew and the hidden staircase. Now, she is taking her own television show as the protagonist of I'm not fine with this, a new series prepared to be the next great novelty of Netflix.