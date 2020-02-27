IFAB Questions and Answers: What's on the agenda of the next General Assembly of football legislators? The | Soccer news

The main Sky Sports News reporter, Bryan Swanson, reviews what is on the agenda of the next General Assembly of football legislators.







Football lawmakers, the Board of the International Football Association (IFAB), will hold their annual general meeting in Belfast on Saturday. The main Sky Sports News reporter, Bryan Swanson, reviews what's on the agenda.

Is this about Arsene Wenger's offside plans?

Arsene Wenger's proposal to change the offside law is likely to be debated, but it will not lead to an imminent change in the law.

The former Arsenal manager is the head of FIFA's world football development and wants the current law to change, in favor of the attacker.

But, earlier this month, FIFA issued a clarification from Wenger, hours after it appeared in the headlines of the last page with its ideas, in which it acknowledged: "Any change in the rules is subject to an approval process standard,quot;.

Wenger wants more public debate and is very aware that only FIFA cannot change the laws of the game. Any FIFA proposal must receive approval from at least two of the four British associations.

This year's AGM is not expected to hold offside.

Lukas Brud, IFAB General Secretary, said Sky sports news: "We welcome Mr. Wenger's views and look forward to discussing it as a group. But our General Meeting of Shareholders is a point of discussion about the offside and any changes in the law will follow only after an additional dialogue in the game in the coming months. "

What about concussion?

Concussion is the most important element on the agenda. IFAB will discuss the comments of its newly created group of experts and review its recommendations.

Lawmakers have said that trials involving substitutes for concussion may be presented next season after the European Championship.

Patrick Nelson, executive director of the Irish Football Association, said in December: "It's too early. We will try to make (a group of experts) present some ideas. If you can provide proposals, we may be able to license some experiments, in this area, for next season. I think we are talking about the next season, instead of the European Championship. "

Is VAR on the agenda?

Yes. The board will receive a report on the use of video assistant referees (VAR) worldwide.

Significantly for fans within the stadiums, IFAB wants to improve communication during and after each incident is reviewed.

How Sky sports news Revealed exclusively in December, referees can communicate directly with their followers to explain their decisions. One option, in discussion, is to allow competitions to explain the decisions, which may imply that fans hear a final decision from the referee. Supporters still could not listen to party officials during the decision-making process.

VAR has proven to be a controversial issue since its introduction in the Premier League this season, but the IFAB Council will discuss many other things this weekend.

IFAB will also discuss proposals to make VAR more accessible for other competitions, with fewer technological and operational requirements.

It is still unclear whether something will be voted on this weekend. Much will depend on the nature of the discussion.

What else will be discussed?

The behavior of the players is another great topic of conversation, as part of the broad & # 39; Fair Play & # 39; of IFAB. initiative.

Officials will discuss the behavior of players and team officials, and lawmakers want more respect for the referees.

Are the laws of the game easily accessible?

Referee Paul Tierney shows a red card to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

No, IFAB wants to do more to improve its own communication. Around 170,000 people, including many referees, have downloaded the official IFAB application and a new version will be released later this year, more specifically aimed at football fans.

Why is it celebrated in Belfast?

Each year, the IFAB host rotates between FIFA (Switzerland), FA (England), IFA (Northern Ireland), SFA (Scotland) and FAW (Wales).

It is the turn of the Irish Football Association and the AGM will be chaired by David Martin, president of the IFA.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino plans to attend the meeting.

The worldwide spread of the coronavirus has not led to the postponement of a meeting attended by some of the most traveled officials in the game.