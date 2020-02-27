Identification of the homicide victim in St. Paul as Abigail Simpson, 21 – Up News Info

– St. Paul police identified the victim in the death of an apartment that the police described as "disturbing scene." A person remains behind bars in connection with the murder.

According to police, the victim of the homicide on Wednesday on Pierce Street was identified as 21-year-old Abigail Elise Simpson.

Officers responded just after midnight Wednesday to reports of a domestic disturbance in an apartment in the 300 block of Pierce Street North.

Police say officers arrived at a "disturbing scene,quot; with a seriously injured and callous woman. She died at the scene of her injuries. A man and a 2-year-old boy were also inside the apartment.

The man, a 23-year-old from St. Paul, was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then taken to the police department for questioning. He was then admitted to the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The boy was taken to another hospital for evaluation, but police say he was not seriously injured.

St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said this was an especially difficult scene for officers.

"It's an emotional call. When we have a child there, he adds an extra layer to everything," he said. "And then, when you have a woman who has been seriously injured, there are many questions that must be answered. And when she dies, she amplifies it. and it makes him more incredibly sad. "

The nature of the woman's fatal injuries was not given by the police. The Ramsey County coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the identity of the victim and the cause of death.

Police say the three people involved knew each other.

It is the fifth homicide of the year for St. Paul.