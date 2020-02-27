I want my black children to live more easily

Instagram

In a new interview in a magazine, the reality star also admits: "I feel I have a duty to myself and my children more than the public and I want to be a good role model for my children."

It is no longer a secret that Kim Kardashian He has been working hard on prison reform and justice in the United States, and as expected, he doesn't do it without a reason. In an interview for the next issue of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book, the makeup mogul credits her four children for inspiring her to pursue a career in law.

"I am raising four black children in this society and our system is so discriminatory against black and brown people. I want to do everything possible to make their lives easier … I never knew much about the system until I started to dig deeper," says Kim , For people. "And once I learned and saw how many things were wrong, I really couldn't stop."

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star continued:" My evolution in this is probably a combination of growing up, getting married, having children and making my life so different from what it was when I started. Now I feel that I have a duty to myself and my children more than the public and I want to be a good example for my children. "

To achieve his dream, Kim, who is the mother of six-year-old North, Saint of four years, Chicago of two years and Psalm of 10 months, works daily in his law studies for a total of 20 hours per week and has just completed his first year of a four-year apprenticeship program in California. The wife of Kanye west Now he hopes to take the bar exam in 2022.

With the amount of time he needs to study and not including his daily work as a businesswoman, Kim finds it difficult to balance time with loved ones. He previously said on this subject: "There are times when I can feel frustrated, study very late and ask myself how [my late father] did it. Having four children … [he] must have gone through the same things I've been through , so it would have been exciting to talk to him about that. I know he would be very, very proud. "