I Gotti and Roc Nation present the second trial against the Mississippi DOC on behalf of 152 inmates

Jay-Z's Roc Nation attorneys and rapper Yo Gotti filed a second lawsuit on Tuesday against the Mississippi State Penitentiary on behalf of 152 inmates who say they live in "abominable conditions."

"The conditions of imprisonment in Parchman are so barbaric, the deprivation of health and mental health care are so extreme, and the security flaws are so severe that people confined in Parchman live a miserable and desperate existence confronted daily for the imminent risk of substantial damage in violation of their rights under the United States Constitution, "wrote Marcy Croft, one of the lawyers representing the inmates in both lawsuits.

The lawsuit states that due to staff shortages, incompetence and corruption, inmates are forced to live in inhuman conditions. Nine inmates have died in Parchman this year, putting the facility on "pace to break its morbidly embarrassing record of annual inmate deaths."

Inmates are asking the court to maintain Parchman's jurisdiction until the Department of Corrections. They want access to decent health and mental health services, as well as other fundamental human rights.