How to block your Windows PC, Android smartphones, tablets "automatically,quot;

The most common method of maintaining the security of data stored locally on your smartphone or PC is by configuring a screen lock and, sometimes, we forget to lock the device before leaving it unattended in our room or office. But, what if, the device somehow manages to feel that the user is not here and automatically locks the device for you.

Sounds interesting, right? Fortunately, both Windows and Android have this function that detects the presence of the user depending on the location, the connected device and automatically locks the device.

Wondering how to enable this feature, follow our step-by-step guide …

%MINIFYHTMLe8dcc5a530976fdb91edf675537cc14611% %MINIFYHTMLe8dcc5a530976fdb91edf675537cc14612%

How to enable the auto-lock feature in Windows



To enable this feature, you need a Bluetooth device, such as wireless headphones or smartphones.

one) Go to Bluetooth Settings by going to Settings,gt; Devices,gt; Bluetooth and other devices



two) If Bluetooth is already activated, click on the "+" icon to add a new Bluetooth device



3) Pair the device following the instructions on the screen



4) Once this is done, go to Settings,gt; Accounts and then touch the Sign in option from the left panel



5) Find the Dynamic Lock section and check the box that says "Allow Windows to detect when it is out and automatically lock the device



That's it, in the future, as long as Windows can't detect your smartphone or the connected Bluetooth device. It will automatically lock the system.

Note that the dynamic lock function also has its own shortcomings, since the function works in Bluetooth, so the laptop or computer will remain unlocked until the Bluetooth device is out of range.

How to enable the auto-lock feature on the Android device

On Android, the function is called Smart Lock. But unlike Windows Dynamic Lock, it also unlocks the phone based on the detection of the body, the location and the connected Bluetooth device.

one) Go to Settings and touch Security or the Security and location option



two) Now, touch the Smart Lock option and verify the password, PIN or pattern of your device.



3) Choose the Trusted devices option and then tap Add trusted device

