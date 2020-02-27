How the Assange case highlights the crime of psychological torture | News

The extradition case of the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, has highlighted not only his future treatment if he was extradited to the United States, but also the treatment he received during the nearly 10 years since he was first arrested in 2010, says legal experts

The possibility of psychological torture, if Assange were extradited to the United States and tried for treason, could make extradition illegal under international law.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLdcb890a518038f9c13fab630d690339e11% %MINIFYHTMLdcb890a518038f9c13fab630d690339e12%

Assange is wanted in the United States under the Espionage Act of 1917. Criminal charges against him include conspiring to hack government computers and violating the espionage law. If convicted, he could spend many decades in prison.

He is accused of conspiring with former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to obtain and disclose information "on the grounds of believing that it would be used to harm the United States or the advantage of a foreign nation," according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DoJ).

The UN special rapporteur on torture and inhuman treatment, Nils Melzer, published an advance copy of his report on psychological torture on Monday. It was prepared in accordance with a resolution agreed by the UN Human Rights Council.

In his report, Melzer, who holds the Swiss presidency of human rights at the Geneva Academy, argues that Assange is the victim of psychological torture. Although his report mainly analyzes conceptual issues about torture, Melzer also highlights the plight of Assange, as well as the persecution and torture of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China.

In Melzer's opinion, the Assange case shows that the perception that "mature democracies,quot; such as the United Kingdom and the United States do not engage in psychological torture is false.

John Shipmore, Assange's father, told Al Jazeera: "The only international law that has been observed in this case is the extradition treaty between the United States and the United Kingdom. Everything else has been repealed."

Definition of psychological torture

The universal prohibition against the international crime of torture is contained in a series of international conventions, mainly the United Nations Convention against Torture of 1984, which has been almost universally ratified.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Melzer said that the writing of the report was necessary due to "the absence of a clear definition of psychological torture." He wanted to provide the courts with "a defining basis for identifying psychological torture."

On May 9 and 10, Melzer and his medical team visited Assange at Belmarsh Prison in London to assess the physical and psychological health of Assange, the conditions of his detention, as well as the alleged risks of torture or ill-treatment of that Assange could be exposed if he was extradited to the United States.

The medical team followed the Istanbul Protocol, a set of international guidelines to document torture, and concluded that Assange showed signs of psychological torture.

According to Lutz Oette, director of the center for human rights at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, "the hallmark of psychological torture is that it refers to methods of torture directed at the mind, without leaving visible traces."

Oette adds: "The laws of many countries only criminalize physical torture."

Oette says that psychological torture is increasingly documented worldwide, including in the Middle East: "In our work on torture in the Middle East a few years ago, we received numerous accounts and reports on mock executions, threats, particularly rapes and other acts of sexual violence and insults "Of particular concern are enforced disappearances that in themselves amount to psychological torture."

Melzer and Oette agree that, although psychological torture is considered less serious than physical torture, there is no hierarchy between the two. According to Oette, one reason for this is that torture that leaves no physical traces can be denied more easily.

Asylum and detention conditions

Since his nearly seven-year asylum period at the Ecuadorian embassy in London ended last April, Assange has spent more than nine months in Belmarsh High Security Prison. In May, Melzer said: "It is obvious that Assange's health has been seriously affected by the extremely hostile and arbitrary environment to which he has been exposed for many years."

In November 2019, a group of more than 60 doctors wrote an open letter, stating that they feared that Assange's health was so bad that he could die in prison. They based their evaluation on "heartbreaking witness accounts,quot; of their appearance in court on October 21 in London. Assange, they said, seemed fragile and confused when asked to speak at the Westminster Magistrates Court in London. He even had difficulty remembering his date of birth.

His prosecution in the United States could have serious consequences for journalists and whistleblowers in general, and activists say he will limit the rights to inform in the public interest. According to Srecko Horvat, a Croatian philosopher, Assange "will surely be found guilty,quot; if he is tried in the United States and ends up in a "prison similar to Guantanamo."

Possible consequences of extradition.

According to Mark Drumbl, professor of international law at the University of Washington and Lee in the United States, the Soering case of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) showed that being extradited just for spending many years waiting for a death penalty could violate the law. international.

According to Oette, "the ECHR has made it clear that states should not extradite a person who faces the death penalty, the death row or a trial in which evidence obtained under torture is used."

He added: "The Rwandan court took it a step further by finding that life imprisonment without parole, even in the case of a defendant of genocide, would also devastate the spirit of a human being."

"It can be argued that the possibility of extradition to a country that will likely subject a defendant to solitary confinement and imprisonment under the conditions of a maximum security prison violates the prohibition of not exposing anyone to the risk of torture."