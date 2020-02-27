How Harvey Weinstein has been avoiding food at Riker's Prison & # 39; s Island

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers admitted that the convicted rapist, and former producer, is enjoying an advantage at this time in Bellevue hospital after complaining of chest pains after his conviction for a criminal sexual act and a rape charge.

Arthur Aidala told reporters that when he visited his client at the hospital earlier this week, he noticed how good the food Harvey was smelling was. For now, Weinstein has managed to avoid the notoriously horrible food on Riker’s Island.

Arthur said that when they finally admit it, however, Weinstein will receive the same meals that other inmates will receive. Arthur said he was there in the hospital when they left him, including dessert, coffee, spinach, mashed potatoes and meatloaf.

"It smelled pretty good," Aidala said. As previously reported, Weinstein was convicted of two serious charges on Monday and was immediately taken to hospital due to high blood pressure and chest pains.

Weinstein says he has serious back problems and diabetes. A source who spoke with the media said that since Weinstein was convicted, he has been struggling with acclimatization as a convict and cannot sleep at night either.

Aidala spoke with her client on Thursday morning and noticed that she seemed fine. Obviously, Weinstein does not want to be in the position he is in now, but ultimately he will go with the flow because he has to, Arthur said. It is unclear whether Weinstein will receive a bond before his March 11 sentence due to complications from his charges in California.

Weinstein has been charged with other crimes in the western state, including penetration by the use of force, among others. The charges come from two separate altercations of 2013.

As previously reported, Weinstein was convicted on two charges earlier this week, but his sentence has not been revealed and will not be until March 11.

Since the conviction was announced, the memes have begun to appear on the social networks of the dishonored producer who joins the equally disgraced standing legend, Bill Cosby, who was convicted of sexual abuse and drug charges due to an incident with Andrea Constand in 2004.



