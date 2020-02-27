Hosni Mubarak's legacy is Abdel Fattah el-Sisi | Egypt

%MINIFYHTML189e2331ad4ebff4860af509385e96a111% %MINIFYHTML189e2331ad4ebff4860af509385e96a112%

In 2003, the then president Hosni Mubarak collapsed while giving a televised speech before the Egyptian parliament. The 75-year-old man was revived shortly after and managed to complete the speech with enthusiastic applause. Later, the Egyptians joked that, as doctors feared he could not survive, they asked Mubarak if he would like to offer some farewell words to the Egyptian people. "Why? Where are they going?" He replied.

Another joke says that during a visit to the Giza zoo, Mubarak was shown a turtle that is believed to be one of the oldest animals on earth. When he was told that the turtle could live up to 250 years, Mubarak simply commented: "We'll see."

When he was nearing the end of his 30 years in power, perhaps the only thing Mubarak intended to impress the people of Egypt above all was his inevitability. He had exceeded the odds and survived longer than his three predecessors combined. He inherited a country of 45 million people and saw that population doubled during the 30 years of his government. At that time, he managed to dismantle the social welfare programs established under Gamal Abdel Nasser and reverse the relative political openness of the Anwar el-Sadat years.

Today, under the domination of the iron fist of Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Egypt is one of widespread poverty and mass repression. This week, as Egyptians ranging from liberal politicians Mohamed ElBaradei Former Salafist jihadist Nagih Ibrahim took his social media accounts to mourn Mubarak's death, it is worth remembering that recent nostalgia episodes of that era seem to ignore the fact that the current tragedy of Egypt is Mubarak's lasting legacy .

After the murder of el-Sadat in 1981, Mubarak announced his presidency by declaring an emergency law that suspended many basic rights. Initially it was supposed to be a temporary measure, the emergency law was never lifted and human rights abuses (arbitrary arrests, military trials, torture) became permanent elements of the Egyptian state.

Meanwhile, over time, the space for political dispute became increasingly limited to the ruling National Democratic Party (PND). Little more than a rubber stamp, the PND oversaw Mubarak's dismantling of state welfare obligations towards citizens, and marked the beginning of privatization and crony capitalism that became the most prominent feature of the regime in the later years

Known in Western capitals as a "moderate Arab leader," Mubarak became heavily dependent on the $ 2 billion annual aid that the United States duly paid to ensure that Egypt protected the regional interests of the United States, primarily Israel's security in means of their occupation and settlement of Palestinian lands. .

The 1991 war led by the United States to reverse the invasion and occupation of Kuwait by Iraq proved to be a turning point for Mubarak. As a reward for the country's participation in the campaign, $ 20 billion in outstanding national debts were eliminated, which allowed Egypt to aggressively request new foreign loans and investments.

Mubarak put much of that unexpected gain to further consolidate his government, create new patronage networks and enrich his own family. A 2014 report published by the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights showed that during the last 10 years of the Mubarak government, poverty rates continued to rise despite the country's constant economic growth.

During the 2011 uprising, a widely shared report suggested that the Mubarak family's fortune could be as high as $ 70 billion, offering some clues about where much of that growth had gone.

During the same period, Mubarak's main fixation shifted towards the creation of conditions to allow his son Gamal to inherit the presidency after the eventual death of his father. To that end, the elder Mubarak set aside elements within the army that were believed to be hostile to the hereditary project.

It granted greater powers to the civil security apparatus and police forces, and took strong measures against civil society organizations, calling for political and socio-economic reforms.

As the most entrenched social movement, the Muslim Brotherhood emerged as Mubarak's main adversary, taking advantage of the withdrawal of the state of crucial services to establish a robust social welfare sector and challenging the NDP's dominance in parliament.

However, every time it was perceived that the group had threatened their control over power, Mubarak hastened to dismantle their organizations, confiscate their assets and imprison their leaders, making intelligent use of the logic of the world war on terror. to paint Islamist activists with the violent extremism brush

Trade union leaders, academics, intellectuals and liberal and leftist activists were similarly repressed or co-opted, leaving little room for the emergence of genuine political alternatives.

In 2011, amid the deterioration of socio-economic conditions and the increase in political repression, the Egyptian revolution broke out under the banner of dignity, freedom and social justice. During the 18 days of the uprising, Mubarak made it clear repeatedly that the Egyptians had a choice: it was him or chaos.

During the brief moments when Mubarak appeared in court in 2011-13 dressed in a white prison uniform to answer for some of the crimes committed during his administration, it seemed that the election was false. But the judges who supervised his trial owed him their positions, as did the military officers who administered the country's political transition, and the oligarchs charged with keeping the economy afloat.

Although his head was overthrown, the regime apparently did not go anywhere. After his absurd farce in 2014, Mubarak would spend the remaining years on his private coastal property. And therefore, it was appropriate that, after his death at the side of his family, Mubarak was given a state funeral and granted all honors worthy of his successor's regime.

Weeks after the 2013 coup d'etat that brought El-Sisi to power, security forces massacred 1,000 protesters in a single day with the same brutality with which in 2011, by order of Mubarak, they killed hundreds in the Plaza Tahrir and throughout the country. Tens of thousands of political prisoners continue to languish in the dungeons that El-Sisi inherited from Mubarak. None of his victims had the same dignity in life or death.

Meanwhile, the regime has only intensified Mubarak era policies. The austerity measures have been carried out in a more ruthless manner, with the elimination of food and fuel subsidies. As a result, one third of Egyptians now live below the official poverty line; many more suffer in appalling socioeconomic conditions.

Draconian legislation that greatly restricts the work of NGOs, independent media and the right to assembly have enshrined past abuses in the law. A series of constitutional amendments have strengthened el-Sisi's control over state institutions such as the judiciary and could extend his presidency over the coming decades.

This, inevitably, is the legacy of Hosni Mubarak.

