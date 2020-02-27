Honda Classic: Tom Lewis leads Lee Westwood back in PGA National | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLc7e8f640a5b2448dcfc022b365f8736611% %MINIFYHTMLc7e8f640a5b2448dcfc022b365f8736612%

Watch the second round of the Honda Classic in Sky Sports Golf. Featured live group coverage begins Friday at 1:30 p.m.





Wayne Riley and James Haddock review an excellent opening day for England at the Honda Classic, where Tom Lewis leads from Lee Westwood

Tom Lewis thrived in the cold and stormy conditions at PGA National while marking his debut in the Honda Classic with a part of the first round leadership.

Lewis was one of only two players to deliver a ghost-free card, making an eagle and two little birds in a commendable game of four under 66 that set an initial goal of the clubhouse that was only matched by Harris English.

Tom Lewis was one of only two players to go out without ghosts the first day.

Lee Westwood also avoided the mistakes that hindered most of the field, the veteran English negotiating his way in 67 while the Champions Field lived up to his turnover as one of the most difficult designs on the PGA Tour, with only 23 players breaking the pair of 70.

The overall score made Lewis's effort even more impressive, especially since it was his first competitive round at the PGA National, and he settled early with a pair of pairs followed by an eagle in the third, where he drilled 230 yards. second to 10 feet and backed with the perfect putt.

Lewis then threw a cracked exit punch to the tap-in range for a birdie in the seventh short, and put together a series of 10 consecutive pairs, including an excellent save of 10 feet in the 14th, before piercing from a similar range for A close bird at the end.

"No ghosts for me is great," said the Englishman. "You know, it's always a good mental strength. Being able to go out on a course like that where the wind blows, as cold as it was this morning, too, not dropping a single shot was great."

"Obviously, the eagle helped, a lot of constant pairs, but I was never really stressed. I hit many good units and many good shots, and it was a good start."

Lewis rose to fame for the first time when he directed The Open after a record 65 at Royal St George & # 39; s in 2011, but admitted that he had fought for self-confidence since becoming a professional and acknowledges that he should having won many more European Circuit titles than his two victories in Portugal.

"I am not a patient person," he added. "I got a pretty easy beating, but I shouldn't do that. It would have been better in my career if I were a little more positive about myself, and if I believed as much as everyone else believed in me, I think I would have been much better.

"But I have to learn that. I have to do it myself. Any successful businessman or athlete has always had adversities in his life, and you just have to overcome it and believe that good things will happen."

English also grabbed the third and added four birdies along with dropping one shot for every nine, while Westwood joined former Masters and Open champion Zach Johnson in three less when he made his fourth birdie of a round consisting of the final hole.

The current Open champion, Shane Lowry, started with three birdies in the first four holes, but the Irishman threw his second in the water below the green number 11 and ran a double bogey six before a concentration span two holes later . I saw him lose a putt pair of just two feet.

Shane Lowry was three less than four before settling for a 69

But Lowry was back under the card with a 25 foot footer for birdie in hard 15 and stopped for a 69, while his future Ryder Cup teammates Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood carded the even level 70 after both were two low for the day with four holes to play.

Luke Donald, winner of the Honda Classic at nearby Mirasol 14 years ago, also shot a 70 with a bird and a lonely ghost, while Justin Rose did well to rescue a 72 after passing three by six holes when he rinsed his starting stroke . The short 15 and double bogeyed.

Brooks Koepka had problems with a four over 74 after a series of errors

World No. 3 Brooks Koepka found water twice in the sixth place that made up for an early birdie with a triple bogey seven, and responded by boring a monstrous 45-foot birdie putt in the eighth only to dirty the ninth and release it another two shots

Koepka withdrew one in the twelfth, but his hopes of restoring parity were thwarted by a bad end when he bogeed 16 and then carved an ambitious second to 18 in the drink, the resulting bogey-six culminated in a disappointing 74.