Home visits – Up News Info Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Internal Revenue Service is sending officers to the streets and they may come to visit you.

The IRS is making face-to-face contact with high-income taxpayers who did not file returns in 2018 or previous years.

"You've been receiving letters from umm, you've received a personal knock at the door and now it's all about compliance," said Aaron Sanders, key director of financial finance and tax solutions.

The random stop at your door applies if you earn $ 100,000 or more per year with missing returns.

The idea that the IRS knocks on your door may make you feel a little anxious, but tax experts say there is nothing to fear because agents will not require payment at the door, but the visit is designed to call Your attention to inform you about your status and options.

“The only time he may be really worried is that he has default. Even if you owe a lot of money to the taxpayer rights statement that came out in 1988, it was rectified in 1996 and again revised in 2016, which gives you an excessive amount of rights that you should no longer be afraid of. You have the right to be informed, ”said Sanders.

IRS visits generally occur after numerous mail attempts failed to resolve the problem.

"And the only thing they are going to do is tell you to file your return and they will give you a deadline. Usually, the deadline is between 30 and 60 days from the date they visit to tell you that you should begin to comply presenting his statement for the year, "he said.

To avoid scams, look for officers who provide you with two forms of official credentials with serial numbers and a photo.

For more help, contact an IRS taxpayer advocate, lawyer or accountant.

