Home Depot removes toilet by tipping over, danger of entrapment – Up News Info Detroit

(Up News Info DETROIT) – Home Depot is removing one of its sideboards for a possible risk of tipping over.

The consumer product safety commission says that this printing block from the four-drawer home decorator collection is unstable if it is not placed along a wall.

%MINIFYHTML700ac3aed80e022c06e47cf6cd675e8d11% %MINIFYHTML700ac3aed80e022c06e47cf6cd675e8d12%

They say the dresser could easily tip over and hurt a child.

This dresser was on sale from 2015 until last December.

If you bought it, Home Depot says it is offering a full refund.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.