Home Depot removes toilet by tipping over, danger of entrapment – Up News Info Detroit

(Up News Info DETROIT) – Home Depot is removing one of its sideboards for a possible risk of tipping over.
The consumer product safety commission says that this printing block from the four-drawer home decorator collection is unstable if it is not placed along a wall.
They say the dresser could easily tip over and hurt a child.
This dresser was on sale from 2015 until last December.
If you bought it, Home Depot says it is offering a full refund.
