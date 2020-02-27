Here's why the Thappad marketing campaign deserves your attention.

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented and hard-working actresses in the industry who has been part of movies of different genres, from action movies like Naam Shabana, Baby to romantic movies like Manmarziyaan and comedy movies like Judwaa 2. She has also made thrillers like Rosa and Badla. His latest film, Saand Ki Aankh, won his massive praise and even a Filmfare Award.
Your marketing campaign is very beautiful and unique, delivering the message of the film and, at the same time, promoting the film well.
In Thappad- Trailer 2, the video pauses in the middle and Taapsee says it can't go from a Thappad and urges viewers not to let that behavior normalize and asks people to re-post the trailer since it is promoting a physical attack. .
Not only this, on Valentine's Day, Thappad came up with a sarcastic video that addresses the mentality of society to tell a woman to be fine with domestic violence. The video captures the essence of the brutal mentality and the need to change it effortlessly, playing all the right chords.
Way to go Taapsee! And congratulations to the marketing team for presenting such a shocking campaign.