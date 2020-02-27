Here's why the Thappad marketing campaign deserves your attention.

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented and hard-working actresses in the industry who has been part of movies of different genres, from action movies like Naam Shabana, Baby to romantic movies like Manmarziyaan and comedy movies like Judwaa 2. She has also made thrillers like Rosa and Badla. His latest film, Saand Ki Aankh, won his massive praise and even a Filmfare Award.

Taapsee Pannu is ready for the launch of its next Thappad, which will hit the screens tomorrow. And if one needs to understand the film with a dialogue, it would be: "Thappad sirf woh nahi jo chehre pe aake lagta hai, thappad hai harr woh shabd jo atmasamman pe hamla hai,quot;.

Your marketing campaign is very beautiful and unique, delivering the message of the film and, at the same time, promoting the film well.

%MINIFYHTML71ad4afd3bf2ca30f5cc3ffbe95df40813% %MINIFYHTML71ad4afd3bf2ca30f5cc3ffbe95df40814%

In Thappad- Trailer 2, the video pauses in the middle and Taapsee says it can't go from a Thappad and urges viewers not to let that behavior normalize and asks people to re-post the trailer since it is promoting a physical attack. .

%MINIFYHTML71ad4afd3bf2ca30f5cc3ffbe95df40815% %MINIFYHTML71ad4afd3bf2ca30f5cc3ffbe95df40816%