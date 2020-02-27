Here's how – Up News Info Detroit

Up News Info 62 will change its physical channel assignment on March 13, 2020.

If you are using a wireless antenna, you will have to scan your TV again to watch WWJ-TV Up News Info 62.

Press the menu button on your remote control, go to the channel or antenna menu and select autotune or rescan.

The scan should take 3 to 15 minutes to complete while your TV searches for channels in your area.

If your TV is not digital, but uses a digital decoder to obtain a signal, refer to the product manual of the decoder to learn how to add channels.

For more information, see the FCC rescanning information page.

Click here to download the digital TV channel search guide.