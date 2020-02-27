Henry Ruggs III simply loses the 40-yard record on the board, suffers injuries in the NFL Combine

%MINIFYHTML2ead2c5acce4961b644ed5d2d265cb9211% %MINIFYHTML2ead2c5acce4961b644ed5d2d265cb9212%

Alabama's Henry Ruggs III ran 4.27 in the 40-yard NFL Scouting Combine race on Thursday, and he wasn't happy with that.

%MINIFYHTML2ead2c5acce4961b644ed5d2d265cb9213% %MINIFYHTML2ead2c5acce4961b644ed5d2d265cb9214%

That means former Washington receiver John Ross still holds the record of 4.22, which he set in 2017.

%MINIFYHTML2ead2c5acce4961b644ed5d2d265cb9215% %MINIFYHTML2ead2c5acce4961b644ed5d2d265cb9216%

Ruggs, who ran a 4.31 on his second attempt, will have to settle for one of the 10 best official times in the history of the NFL Combine. It is one of the best times of a receiver together with Ross, Jerome Mathis (4.26) and Marquise Goodwin (4.27).

Ruggs suffered an undisclosed injury in the second race.

NFL COMBINE: SN tracks 40 times

He started falsely on his first attempt before executing what was initially timed a 4.28 40. Then he seemed visibly upset.

Ruggs still increased its draft stock with strong performance. He averaged 17.5 yards per catch with 24 touchdowns as a home run threat to the Crimson Tide in the past three seasons, and is projected to be a first-round pick in the latest simulated draft of Sporting News.