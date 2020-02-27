Henry Ruggs III simply loses the 40-yard record on the board, suffers injuries in the NFL Combine

Alabama's Henry Ruggs III ran 4.27 in the 40-yard NFL Scouting Combine race on Thursday, and he wasn't happy with that.
That means former Washington receiver John Ross still holds the record of 4.22, which he set in 2017.
Ruggs, who ran a 4.31 on his second attempt, will have to settle for one of the 10 best official times in the history of the NFL Combine. It is one of the best times of a receiver together with Ross, Jerome Mathis (4.26) and Marquise Goodwin (4.27).
Ruggs suffered an undisclosed injury in the second race.
He started falsely on his first attempt before executing what was initially timed a 4.28 40. Then he seemed visibly upset.
Ruggs still increased its draft stock with strong performance. He averaged 17.5 yards per catch with 24 touchdowns as a home run threat to the Crimson Tide in the past three seasons, and is projected to be a first-round pick in the latest simulated draft of Sporting News.