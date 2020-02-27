Henry Ruggs III 40 times: Can the Alabama sprinter break John Ross's record in the NFL Combine?

%MINIFYHTML9578eb86317abed37242e1d0bd8be9d111% %MINIFYHTML9578eb86317abed37242e1d0bd8be9d112%

Henry Ruggs III may have the most captivating performance in the 2020 NFL Combine this week. If you do it your way, it will only last four seconds.

%MINIFYHTML9578eb86317abed37242e1d0bd8be9d113% %MINIFYHTML9578eb86317abed37242e1d0bd8be9d114%

The Alabama receiver, considered one of the fastest players in college football, will participate in several events and training specific to each position. None will attract more attention than the 40-yard race, where he is expected to challenge for a new Combine record. Ruggs caught 98 passes for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns during his three-year college career, but could further strengthen his draft status with a good performance in the 40s, especially if he runs as fast as Alabama teammate Trevon Diggs He thinks he can:

%MINIFYHTML9578eb86317abed37242e1d0bd8be9d115% %MINIFYHTML9578eb86317abed37242e1d0bd8be9d116%

"I feel like he is going to run a 4.2," Diggs told TMZ. "Somewhere around that range. That guy is fast. When I go against him in practice, it's like he has tremendous speed, it's crazy."

That speed will be in full display this week, but we will not know if it is a record until Ruggs runs the event later this week. That day cannot arrive fast enough. Until then, here is a quick summary of how fast Ruggs is.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:

Lions, dolphins pass to Tua Tagovailoa; Eagles, Raiders, Bills go for game creators

Henry Ruggs III 40 times

A 4.2-yard 40-second run may seem too ambitious, but Ruggs has already recorded a 40-yard run near that mark: he ran a 4.25 on Alabama's 2019 junior day, a total of 0.04 seconds faster than the best time. in 2019 combine.

In addition to the impressive feat, Ruggs was less than satisfied with his career:

"I really didn't seek attention, they just told us to come here and do those things and I did what I had to do," Ruggs told reporters (via Bama Insider). "As it happens, I went out with those numbers and I was actually a little upset after running because I didn't feel I had a good start." But after the numbers told me, I thought: I still feel I can do better. "

Ruggs kept that feeling in the combine on Tuesday, saying his goal was "to be the fastest,quot;.

Nor is he the only one who believes he can improve at that time. Alabama teammate and fellow receiver Jerry Jeudy, projected as the best receiver in the draft, said Ruggs can improve that on the combine:

Henry Ruggs III Alabama Highlights

Straight line speed is one thing, but Ruggs has also shown excellent game speed. For example, Ruggs had 12 receptions as a freshman in Alabama, six of which were for touchdowns. More impressively, his first five catches were all to score, including one that went for 60 yards against Tennessee.

Ruggs continued that in 2018 by publishing his career highs in receptions (46) and touchdowns (11). He posted a total of 746 receiving yards in 2019, finishing his career in Alabama with an impressive average of 17.5 yards per catch.

These are some of the highlights that show how fast Ruggs look in the field (warning: explicit language used):

MORE: The seven best settings of Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft

Faster 40 times in the history of the NFL Combine

The moment Ruggs will attempt to break was set by John Ross of Washington in the 2017 NFL Combine: he ran a 4.22 40, breaking Chris Johnson's 4.24 record since 2008. Ross became the ninth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft , and The third receiver in general.

A look at Ross's career:

Even if Ruggs can't improve from its 4.25 mark, that would be good for third place in the history of the NFL Combine, just behind Ross and Johnson.

When is Henry Ruggs combined training?

Ruggs, along with the other receivers, quarterbacks and closed wings invited to Indianapolis, will complete their Combine training on Thursday, February 27. Workouts are scheduled from 4 to 11 p.m. ET.

Henry Ruggs 2020 NFL Projection Draft

As it stands today, Sporting News projects that Ruggs will move to 21st place overall in the Eagles. From Vinnie Iyer from SN:

The Eagles need more speed, speed and great playing capacity in the open receiver with the disappearance of Alshon Jeffery, the aging of DeSean Jackson (and pain) and the departure of Nelson Agholor. Ruggs (6-0, 190 pounds) conforms to the law as a field stretcher that can also use your route skills to win on shorter routes.

However, a good performance in the combine could boost, and considerably, the stock of Ruggs.