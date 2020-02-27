Helen Mirren praises Meghan Markle in the middle of the royal exit

Thomas Niedermueller / Getty Images, Tim Rooke / Pool / Samir Hussein / WireImage
Helen Mirren He knows one or two things about the royal family. The 74-year-old actress won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the film The Queen and played His Majesty in the Broadway production of The audience.
So what are your thoughts on Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe real way out?
"I think their instincts are absolutely correct, and I applaud them for it. Really enormously," said the star, who received the title of Dame in 2003. Variety in an interview published on Thursday. "Of course, it's complicated."
He also praised the Duchess of Sussex.
"Meghan Markle was a fantastic addition to the royal family: lovely, did everything right, was kind, was sweet and seemed to be … Wow! What a lovely addition. It didn't seem to be neurotic … So, I think it's a loss in a way, but at the same time I think his instincts are absolutely correct, and I think that everything, hopefully, will be solved, and the pearl tabloids will overcome their trauma for not having someone attack all the time. victim … probably me, "he continued laughing.
Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step back as "older,quot; members of the Royal Family in January. They also shared their intention to "become financially independent,quot; and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
Harry met The Queen and the Royal Households shortly after to discover the next steps. A formal agreement was shared later that month.
Under the agreement, Harry and Meghan must withdraw from royal duties, including military appointments, and will no longer receive public funds for such duties. While Harry and Meghan hoped to continue representing His Majesty, they can no longer do it formally. However, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace, "the Sussex have made it clear that everything they do will continue to maintain His Majesty's values."
The Duke and Duchess will also keep their sponsorships and associations private.
While Harry and Meghan will retain their "HRH,quot; titles, they will no longer actively use these prefixes. However, they will continue to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as for their additional titles: the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and the Baron and Baroness of Kilkeel. A spokesman for the couple also confirmed that Harry is still sixth on the throne line. In addition, he will retain the ranks of commander, lieutenant commander and squad leader.
The couple will begin this next chapter on March 31. New details about its nonprofit organization will also be announced later this year, the spokesperson added.
In addition, the queen made it clear to Harry, Meghan and her son, Archie harrison"They will always be very dear members of my family."
"I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the past two years and I support their desire for a more independent life," His Majesty said in a statement in January. "I want to thank you for all your dedicated work in this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how Meghan has become so quickly one of the families. It is the hope of all my family that today's agreement allows them start building a new happy and peaceful life. "
Harry, Meghan and Archie have been spending time in Canada. However, the Duke recently returned to the United Kingdom for the Travalyst Sustainable Tourism Summit in Edinburgh, where he requested that he be called simply "Harry."
Mirren is not the only star defending the Sussex. David Beckham also has.
"Harry is a friend, you know, and we are very proud of the royal family," the soccer star said on Thursday's episode of Today. "You know, I'm a great monarchist. You know, seeing him become a great father, that's something he had always cared about. I just hope Harry is fine and he, you know, becomes the best father, and I can see that that's happening ".
