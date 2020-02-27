Helen Mirren praises Meghan Markle in the middle of the royal exit

Helen Mirren He knows one or two things about the royal family. The 74-year-old actress won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the film The Queen and played His Majesty in the Broadway production of The audience.

So what are your thoughts on Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe real way out?

"I think their instincts are absolutely correct, and I applaud them for it. Really enormously," said the star, who received the title of Dame in 2003. Variety in an interview published on Thursday. "Of course, it's complicated."

He also praised the Duchess of Sussex.

"Meghan Markle was a fantastic addition to the royal family: lovely, did everything right, was kind, was sweet and seemed to be … Wow! What a lovely addition. It didn't seem to be neurotic … So, I think it's a loss in a way, but at the same time I think his instincts are absolutely correct, and I think that everything, hopefully, will be solved, and the pearl tabloids will overcome their trauma for not having someone attack all the time. victim … probably me, "he continued laughing.